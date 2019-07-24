Description:

Saudi political analyst and writer Abd al-Hamid al-Ghobn said recently on the Israeli TV channel i24 News Arabic that Saudi Arabia and Israel should form a military alliance to launch a crippling strike on Iran.

Al-Ghobn added that the current situation cannot be left ‘unresolved’, as Iran continues to develop, and the 30-year long economic embargo has failed to ignite any ‘revolution’ within Iran.

Source: i24 News Arabic (YouTube)

Date: July 4, 2019

Transcript: http://middleeastobserver.net/saudi-analyst-on-israeli-tv-saudi-arabia-israel-should-launch-joint-war-on-iran-english-subs/

Related Videos

Related News