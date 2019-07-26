Aleppo: New Atrocities by Erdogan, Qatar, & NATO Terrorists

Posted on July 26, 2019 by martyrashrakat

July 25, 2019 Miri Wood

aleppo bombing

Another savage attack against Aleppo by terrorists supported by Erdogan, Qatar, US, EU — and now also officially by the Holy See — murder 3, injured 15, and destroyed cars and property, 24 July. Two of the martyrs are children. This carnage follows the terror attacks of Monday.

The Nusra faction of al Qaeda against Syria — Qatar’s faction of wahhabi savages — fired rockets into Aleppo from al Rashidin, causing death and destruction in al Hamadaniyah and Seif al Dawlah neighborhoods.

Sohayb Masri@Sohayb_Masri1

Video of armed terrorist groups targeting the “Hamdania” district of with rocket-propelled grenades

Embedded video

21

Twitter Ads info and privacy
See Sohayb Masri’s other Tweets
  • aleppo car bombed
  • Aleppo car bombed

In April 2017 a deal brokered with Qatar by Iran to exchange imprisoned terrorists for civilian kidnap victims ended in a massacre of upwards of 130, and the kidnapping of dozens of Syrian children. Qatar subsequently offered security to OPCW investigators to enter Khan Sheikhoun, but they declined.

The Syrian Arab Army responded by destroying rocket launch pads and an undisclosed amount of human garbage.

It is unlikely Pope Francis has been able to send another diplomatic letter to President Assad at this time.

Also on 24 July, Syrian sappers inspecting liberated areas of Deir Ezzor discovered an underground cache in al Mayadeen Bayida desert area, of more than 1,000 (one thousand) mortars left behind by retreating terrorists.

deir ezzor mortars

Aleppo continues to rebuild its infrastructure.

— Miri Wood

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Arab Zionists, Brotherhood, Children, Nusra Front, Qatar, Syria, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: