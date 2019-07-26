NEAR EAST IS SIZZLING AS IRAN RATCHETS UP THE PRESSURE

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ziad Fadel /

Tal Al-Haarra: In northwestern Der’ah Province, this town was the site of another unprovoked Zionist attack resulting in no casualties and minor material damage. The Zionist Apartheid State declared it was attacking Iranian-backed militias at the town. According to my source in Damascus, the Zionist rockets hit nothing more than a few agricultural silos and an empty military truck.

PERSIAN GULF:

The British, notorious for their love of piracy and the personalities who left their mark on the history of swashbuckling and murder on the high seas, once again could not help but obey their genetic tendencies toward taking other nations’ assets, seizing their loot and converting the possessions of others for their own personal enrichment. And, once again, the same story is being told.

An Iranian-flagged ship, a supertanker, to be more accurate, had to travel around Africa and through the Straits of Gibraltar, in order to deliver much-needed oil to Syria. The oil is not needed for military purposes. Instead, it is to be used by the citizenry for ordinary purposes. Most of the oil was to be stored for use during winter. That was the plan. The payment for the oil was to be made by Iraq.

The supertanker was so large it could not go through the Suez Canal and had to take a circuitous route in order to make its delivery to Syria.

The British had the ship seized in international waters or through an international waterway by their marines despite the fact that the U.K. was pretending to oppose the U.S. position on Iran’s nuclear deal. The British, ever the hypocrites, publicly denounced Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear pact, while, at the same time, cooperating with the Americans in undoing it from top to bottom. This writer believes that the British view the present state of affairs as unhealthy for the NATO alliance and want desperately to get back in America’s good graces. This is because, the Turk-gene-infested blackguard, Boris Johnson, is planning a “no-deal Brexit” in October which will devastate the British economy while hoping that good U.S. relations will tamp down the misery he is going to bring to his people in Old Blighty.

Amazingly, the foreign minister of Spain, made a statement that completely supports my position. He said that the British order to seize the Grace 1 was due to pressure from the Americans and not as the British announced publicly, to wit, that no oil could be shipped to Syria due to EU sanctions against that country. That is the same EU which the Brits are trying to throw under the bus with Brexit!! In addition to all this silliness is the time-worn fact that Iranian ships have been regularly delivering oil to Syria for years without interference from the oh-so-legalistic English. It appears now that the Brits want out of the Iranian nuclear deal and need to do something to assuage American suspicions about the possibility of rancor in relations between the two imperialistic powers.

Well, Iran took the next step by gradually ticking up the pressure back on both conniving nations. Not only was an American drone shot down in the Gulf at the Straits of Hormuz, but, Tehran ordered the seizure of a British-flagged vessel named the Stena Impero with its largely non-British crew. .

Robert Newton, in his immortal performance as Long John Silver, exemplifies the love the British have for the criminals and psychopaths they have spewed upon the high seas. While Long John Silver was written up by Robert Louis Stevenson (Scottish) as a lovable scoundrel, he remains a symbol of the misery the Brits have brought to maritime life.

Look folks, Russia can easily provide Syria with all the diesel fuel it needs to mechanize the army. But, there isn’t a lot of movement today regarding Idlib and Syria has sufficient reserves for the military. The sole purpose of halting an Iranian tanker heading to Syria is to make Syrian citizens unhappy in the hope they will rise up and oust Dr. Assad. It’s the same old story being told in Venezuela, Nicaragua, North Korea and, even, Russia. And, yet, it appears Mr. Maduro, Daniel Ortega Saavedra, Kim Jong Un and the redoubtable Vladimir Putin are still in power. Old tactics that are well understood by all, including Dr. Assad.

The only hope is that Trump’s own distaste for foreign entanglements will eventually triumph over the rabid machinations of chicken-hawk John Bolton and the Evangelistic duo, Pence and Pompeo. If Iran were to sink a ship or hurt an American, Trump would be faced with his first true overseas challenge. The Zionists will goad him into war and will promise to help in declawing Iran. And so will the British who also have a lust for spilling blood around the world. It is only the anxiety Trump feels over tying his country up in another foreign war that will save the nuclear deal and save the area of the Persian Gulf from irreparable destruction.

Iran must now step up and deliver the blow that will make Trump quiver.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: BREXIT, IOF, Iran, Netanyahu, Trump, USA, Zionist entity | Tagged: America's War on Iran, Boris Johnson, British Piracy, Der'ah, Persian Gulf, Strait of Gibraltar, Strait of Hormuz, Venezuela |