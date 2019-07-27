Houthis Repel Another Saudi Offensive In Dali', Launch Counter-Attack (Video)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

27.07.2019

The Houthis repelled on July 26 an offensive by the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies on their positions in the central Yemeni province of Dali’.

Saudi-backed forces attempted to capture several positions of the Houthis in the in district of Qa’tabah, in the heart of Dali’. However, the Yemeni group’s fighters were able to fend off the attackers following hours of heavy clashes.

After repelling the offensive, the Houthis launched a counter-attack on Saudi positions near Qa’tabah. Houthi fighters killed and injured several Saudi-backed fighters and captured some weapons in the course of the counter-attack.

Last week, Saudi-backed forces carried out a similar attack on the Houthis’ positions in Qa’tabah. However, the attack turned out to be a complete failure.

The Houthis’ ability to carry out offensive and defensive operations simultaneously has allowed them to solidify their presence in central Yemen, despite the repeated attacks by the Saudi-led coalition.

