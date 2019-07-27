Description:
In a recent extended interview marking 13 years after the major conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in 2006, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that based on “logic” and the “development of events in the region and the world”, he has great hope that he himself will “pray in the al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds (Jerusalem)”.
Earlier in the interview, Nasrallah shared with viewers detailed war-time plans using maps of the ‘Israeli entity’ and its major political, financial, military, and industrial centres and facilities, all of which have been designated as potential targets of Hezbollah’s precision-guided missiles ‘if Israel were to wage another war on Lebanon’.
Source: Al-Manar TV (YouTube)
Date: 12 July, 2019
Transcript: http://middleeastobserver.net/nasrallah-full-reason-to-believe-i-myself-will-pray-in-al-quds-jerusalem-english-subs/
https://twitter.com/MEO_Translation
