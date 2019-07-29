SYRIAN ARMY LAUNCHES SURPRISE OPERATION IN NORTHERN HAMA, RECAPTURES KEY VILLAGE

Watch: Syrian Army’s massive attack before capturing strategic hilltop in Hama

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army launched an important offensive last night to retake the large hilltop of Tal Malah in northeastern Hama.

Prior to storming Tal Malah, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces unleashed a massive attack on the jihadist defenses before they captured the key hilltop.

Unexpectedly, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a ground operation in the northern Hama countryside in the late hours of July 28.

Following a few hours of heavy clashes with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies, the army managed to recapture the key village of Tell Meleh and its hill top.

According to pro-government activists, the SAA is currently advancing towards the nearby village of Jibeen under the cover of intense Russian and Syrian airstrikes.

A coalition of HTS, Turkish-backed groups and al-Qaeda affiliated factions captured Jibeen and Tell Meleh in a surprise attack earlier this month. The SAA made two attempts to recapture the villages before. However, they failed.

If the army mange to recapture Jibeen, it may develop its ground operation and advance towards the nearby towns of al-Lataminah and Kafr Zita.

