Following Saudi Massacre, Yemeni Drones Strike Airbase in Asir

Yemeni drones targeted an airbase in southwestern Saudi Arabia was hit several times in retaliation for the Saudi regime’s ongoing aggression against the Arabian Peninsula country.

On Monday, army spokesman Yahya Saree was quoted by the al-Masirah television network as saying that the aircraft had stricken the King Khalid Airbase in the kingdom’s Asir region.

The counter-raid used unmanned aerial vehicles of the Qasef 2K make, he added.

“The attack targeted warplane hangers and important military sites accurately,” Saree was cited by the network as saying.

Most recently, Saudi airstrikes massacred least 14 people, including children at a market in Yemen’s Saada province.

“There are two children among the martyrs,” the manager of the local al-Jomhouri Hospital, Saleh Qorban told Reuters, adding that the sorties had also injured 23 others, including 11 minors.

The army official said that the retaliatory drone strike had come in response to the continued aggression against the Yemeni people, which has been compounded by a siege employed against the country by the Saudi-led coalition.

A spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement, which has been defending the country against the invaders shoulder to shoulder with the army, strongly condemned the deadly strikes.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam said the kingdom’s heinous crimes were enjoying the support of the United States and the United Kingdom. He was referring to Washington and London’s arms support and logistical backing for the invasion.

Abdul-Salam also called on the international community to help stop the Saudi crimes.

Yemeni forces regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the Saudi-led war on Yemen, which began in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a former regime and eliminate the Ansarullah movement, which has been defending the country along with the armed forces.

The Western-backed military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Yemenis, destroyed the country’s infrastructure, and led to a massive humanitarian crisis.

