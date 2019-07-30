Iranian Official: Netanyahu-Dreamt Middle-East Never Takes Shape

“Netanhayu is suffering a type of illusion and the Middle-East that he dreams will never take shape,” Deputy Head of the Political-Religious Bureau of Iran’s Commander-in-Chief for Political Affairs Rasoul Sanayee Raad said in an interview with the Persian-language Ana news agency on Monday.

“The Middle-East desired by Netanyahu for the sake of which they started the 33-day war and launched a proxy war in Syria will never be materialized,” he said.

Sanayee Raad also warned of certain Arab states’ cooperation with the US to implement the Deal of the Century plot, and said such measures do not endure and the Palestinian people’s wrath will make them regret.

In relevant remarks in late May, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani, in a video address to a conference in the Gaza Strip under the title of “No to Deal of Century”, reassured that the Palestinian nation will defeat the US-devised plot, dubbed “the deal of the century,” through resistance.

“The deal of century will be defeated at the hands of the resisting people of Palestine,” Shamkhani added.

He said the plan aims at “complete elimination of Palestine,” speaking via video link at the event, which was held in Gaza City in the coastal enclave with senior leaders of Palestinian resistance groups in attendance.

Using the scheme, Washington is trying to abuse the “ignorance, laxity, and the treacherous nature” of some of its vassal states to “permanently do away with the issues of the Palestinian refugees’ return [to their homeland] and formation of an independent Palestinian state,” he added.

Also joining the conference were Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas resistance movement, Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian resistance movement’s leader in Gaza, and Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, the leader of the Islamic Jihad resistance group.

The conference came in the run-up to International Quds Day.

The day was so named, Shamkhani said, as a token of support for anti-Israeli resistance until the ultimate liberation of the entirety of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Iran stands with all the nations that resist oppressors,” Iran’s security chief said, citing Imam Khomeini as saying, “As long as there is oppression in the world, there is struggle too. And as long as there is struggle, we stand up too.”

“In line with the viewpoint of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, we once again in the Islamic Republic insist on supporting the resistance, especially in the occupied Palestine, and will not cease this support despite all hardships, political pressures and economic sanctions, as the Islamic Republic considers supporting the resistance fighters a religious obligation,” Shamkhani added.

The Iranian official then highlighted how the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979 was followed by creation of resistance movements that defeated Israel in all their confrontations with the regime, liberating Gaza and southern Lebanon. He saluted the resistance fighters, who brought about the victories.

Further in the conference, the leader of Hamas Movement in the Gaza Strip, Yehya al-Sinwar, said the US-devised “deal of the century” will not go ahead.

He also asserted that the Palestinian resistance front will not abandon the Palestinian cause, including liberation of all Israel-occupied territories, most notably the holy city of Jerusalem al-Quds.

“We will not sell al-Quds …We believe liberation of al-Quds will come soon,” he noted.