NATO planned to openly interfere in the war in Donbass

Posted on July 30, 2019 by martyrashrakat

July 30, 2019

by Ruslan Ostashkodon

Translated and subtitled by Eugenia

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Eastern Ukraine, NATO, neo-nazis, Ukraine, USA | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: