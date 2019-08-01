Houthis Struck Saudi-led Coalition Military Parade In Aden. Over 40 Killed, Including Senior Commanders (Videos)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On August 1, the Houthis struck a military parade in the southern Yemeni city of Aden killing and injuring dozens of Saudi-led coalition personnel, including senior commanders.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Sari, a spokesman for the Houthis, said that the military parade was targeted with a Qasef-2K suicide unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and a new tactical ballistic missile that has not been revealed, yet.

“They were preparing through this military parade, that was targeted in Aden, to advance towards the positions of the army and the popular committees [official term for Houthis forces] in the provinces of Dali’ and Taiz,” the spokesman said.

Saudi sources acknowledged that a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis hit the parade’s main podium. However, they claimed that a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) also exploded in a nearby Police station.

According to the al-Arabiya TV, more than 40 people were killed as a result of the attack. Commander of the Support and Backup Forces, Brig. Gen. Munir Yafa’i, and other senior Saudi-backed commanders were reportedly among the casualties.

Brig. Gen. Munir Yafa’i. Source: Alarabiya.net

Last January, dozens of Saudi-backed fighters and commanders were killed or injured in a similar attack on a military parade in Aden. Back then, the Saudi-led coalition responded with intense airstrikes on Houthi-held areas.

The new attack, which will likely lead to a new escalation in Yemen, is yet another testimony to the Houthis’ growing offensive capabilities.

