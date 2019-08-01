Incredible night footage of the Syrian Army’s operation to retake Tal Malah

By News Desk
2019-08-01

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Anna News Agency released exclusive footage of the Tiger Forces’ operation to retake the strategic hilltop of Tal Malah on Monday evening.

The nearly 13-minute-long video is taken at night and chronicles the start of the Tiger Forces attack and later the capture of Tal Malah from the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The small villages of Tel-Malakh and Jibin were occupied in June by the terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group. These villages were supposed to become bases for large-scale terrorist attacks in North Hama. But they did not succeed in moving further. For the past two weeks, the aviation was tasked to thin out the front-line area of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group. The terrorists were supposed to feel that any vehicle on the front line would be immediately destroyed by the pinpoint airstrikes. The former group of “Al Nusra” couldn’t survive for a long time in the frontline without the supplies. On July 28th, the Tiger forces, under the cover of night, began to storm the positions of the terrorists.

