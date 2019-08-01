Incredible night footage of the Syrian Army’s operation to retake Tal Malah

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Anna News Agency released exclusive footage of the Tiger Forces’ operation to retake the strategic hilltop of Tal Malah on Monday evening.

The nearly 13-minute-long video is taken at night and chronicles the start of the Tiger Forces attack and later the capture of Tal Malah from the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.