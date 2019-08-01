Syrian Army keeps rolling in northern Hama as militant defenses collapse: map

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is sweeping through northern Hama after the collapse of the militant defensive corridor.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army has imposed full control over the town of Abu Rai’dah Sharqi and the hilltops of Tal Syria Tel and Mazra’a Al-Awani.

The source added that the town of Arbaeen is set to fall to the Syrian military in the coming minutes as most of the militants from Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have already retreated from the area.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army now controls all of the farms located west of Zakah, which is a town that the military will be targeting shortly.

On Tuesday evening, the Syrian Arab Army kicked off an important attack in northern Hama to advance east of the government stronghold of Sqaylabiyeh.

Since launching this operation in northern Hama, the Syrian Arab Army has captured several sites, including the towns of Hasraya and Abu Rai’dah.

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Brotherhood, Nusra Front, Russia, SAA, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: Hama, Liberation of Idlib |