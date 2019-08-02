Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (25 July – 31 July 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (25 – 31 July 2019)

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 23:30 on Monday, 29 July 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 6 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 28 July 2019, Israeli forces stationed northwest of Beit Lahia shore in northern Gaza strip, opened fire and pumped water at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles in an attempt to sink them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 23:00 on Monday, 29 July 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed off Rafah shore in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 6 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 23:15 on the same Monday, Israeli forces backed by a bulldozer moved into Nablus from the southern entrance (Howarah checkpoint) and eastern entrance (Beit Furik) to secure the entry of dozens of buses carrying settlers to the abovementioned area in order to perform their prayers in “Joseph’s Tomb” in Balatat al-Balad, east of the city. A number of civilians gathered on Amman Street, set tires on fire, put barricades on the street and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli patrols in the city. The Israeli forces fired Two-Two bullets at them. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded to the right thigh.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 30 July 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia shore in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and pumped water at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles in an attempt to sink these boats. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 21:00 on Monday, 29 July 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, fired several flare bombs at the area adjacent to the border fence. A bomb fell on a house belonging to Kamel Sayed al-Louh (60), 800 meters away from the border fence, causing partial damage to the apartment of his son Haitham (30). Another bomb fell on the street, east of al-Louh house, while the third fell in the landfill, east of Deir al-Balah, 20 meters away from the border fence. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 09:30 on Wednesday, 31 July 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, opened fire and fired flare bombs at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 07:20 on Wednesday, 31 July 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence, east of Khan Younis fired live bullets at agricultural lands in al-Sanati area, east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, west of the border fence. As a result, a tire of a tractor belonging to ‘Azam Qdaih, was hit with a live bullet while working in a land 150 meters away from the border fence. As a result, the tractor stopped working and left the area.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 07:45 on Friday, 26 July 2019, an Israeli infantry force, from “Berkha” settlement, moved into al-Manshrah area in southern Nablus. The Israeli force raided an under-construction house belonging to Montaser Nafi’ ‘Abed al-Latif Mansour (28) and damaged the house’ contents, including a water tank and other construction material. The Israeli forces claimed that the house was built in a military area, even though that they did not hand any official notice or warrant to Montaser’s family.

At approximately 06:30 on Tuesday, 30 July 2019, Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles and Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Kherbit al-Ras al-Ahmar in Northern Jordan Valley, northeast of Tubas. Israeli forces bulldozed tents, houses, and barns belonging to 3 families. The damage were as follows: Two residential tents built on an area of 60 square meters and used for breeding livestock, in addition to demolishing a solar cell belongs to Ayman ‘Izzat Yousef Bani ‘Odah. A 40-sqaure-meter residential tent was bulldozed, 2 livestock barns built on an area of 100 square meters were also demolished, 2 feeders belonging to Jameel Suliman Bani ‘Odah were damaged.



During the demolition, Israeli forces confiscated the IDs of 3 activists in the popular resistance movement, identified as Ayman Rabah Ghareeb Bani ‘Odah, Ahmed Mahmoud Sa’ied Mosalamni, and Rashid Khaled Rashid Sawaftah. They also confiscated a cell phone belonging to Fawzi Faraj ‘Abed al-Khaleq Abu Zainah.

On Tuesday, the Israeli authorities confiscated a plot of land in al-Qaysan neighborhood in Surbaher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of its allocation for public utility, according to Hamada Hamada, Head of Wadi al-Humus Families Committee. He added that the plot of land, property of Omar Ahmed Dabash and Yaser ‘Ali Khalil Doyat, was built on 5 dunums and 200 square meters. Dabash and Doyat challenged the decision before the Israeli Courts, but the court decided in favor of the Israeli authorities. The latter claimed that they confiscated that land to build public utility facilities such as a community center, police station and daycare centers.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 10:50 on Saturday, 27 July 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Rahalim“ settlement, attacked 80 olive trees, sawed them, and broke their twigs. The trees belong to the siblings Radi and Ahmed Mahmoud Hussain ‘Atiyani. Radi told PCHR’s fieldworker that: “At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 27 July 2019, my brother Rajeh headed to his plot of land in Khelet Wasel area, east of Yasouf village and found that all trees were sawed by Israeli settlers and their twigs were broken. It should be noted that we are denied access to the area, but we go there and come back quickly fearing of the settlers. This was not the first attack, in fact, the Israeli settlers repeatedly launch attacks in the area, so we informed the official bodies. After that, Palestinian police officers and Liaison came to the area and we submitted a complaint.”

Full report at PCHR official.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine |