Syrian Army intensifies attack in northern Hama – Russia gives Turkey 24 hours to remove militants from demilitarized zone

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has intensified their attack on the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this evening after the militant forces failed to withdraw their fighters from the demilitarized zone.
According to a source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army fired several artillery shells and missiles towards the positions of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the towns of Zakah, Al-Latamnah, and Kafr Zita.
Prior to this conditional ceasefire, the Syrian Arab Army was on the offensive in northern Hama; however, since the cessation of hostilities was announced, they halted their offensive operation.
Russia gives Turkey 24 hours to remove militants from demilitarized zone
BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Russia has given their Turkish partners 24 hours to withdraw their allied militants from the demilitarized zone in northwestern Syria or else the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will resume their offensive.
According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, this demand was agreed upon by both parties during the Astana Peace Conference in the Kazakh capital.
The Syrian Arab Army previously halted their offensive in northern Hama in favor a ceasefire with the militants in northwestern Syria.
However, since the conditional ceasefire was put in place, the hostilities in northern Hama have continued, with both parties trading attacks along the Hama-Idlib axis.
MILITARY SITUATION IN NORTHWESTERN SYRIA ON AUGUST 3, 2019 (MAP UPDATE)
- A new ceasefire agreement entered into force in Greater Idlib on August 2;
- Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) said that it accepts the new ceasefire agreement;
- Photos appearing online show destroyed equipment of militant groups: T-55 and T-72 battle tanks, and a AMB-S armored ambulance;
- Al-Qaeda-affiliated Ansar al-Tawhid showcased its new heavy improvised rocket-assisted munition, dubbed al-Burkan. The group launched it on Alhakorh;
- Militants shelled al-Qardahah and several villages surrounding it;
