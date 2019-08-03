Syrian Army intensifies attack in northern Hama – Russia gives Turkey 24 hours to remove militants from demilitarized zone

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has intensified their attack on the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this evening after the militant forces failed to withdraw their fighters from the demilitarized zone.

According to a source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army fired several artillery shells and missiles towards the positions of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the towns of Zakah, Al-Latamnah, and Kafr Zita.

The source added that the Syrian Army’s strikes have specifically concentrated on these areas in order to deter the militants from trying to reestablish their positions west of Zakah.

Prior to this conditional ceasefire, the Syrian Arab Army was on the offensive in northern Hama; however, since the cessation of hostilities was announced, they halted their offensive operation.

Russia gives Turkey 24 hours to remove militants from demilitarized zone

Turkish-backed rebels hold a position at the town of Azaz. Courtesy of Depot Photos.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Russia has given their Turkish partners 24 hours to withdraw their allied militants from the demilitarized zone in northwestern Syria or else the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will resume their offensive.

According to a military source in the Hama Governorate, this demand was agreed upon by both parties during the Astana Peace Conference in the Kazakh capital.

The source said if the militants do not withdraw their forces, the Syrian Arab Army will resume their offensive to retake the entire northern part of the Hama Governorate.

The Syrian Arab Army previously halted their offensive in northern Hama in favor a ceasefire with the militants in northwestern Syria.

However, since the conditional ceasefire was put in place, the hostilities in northern Hama have continued, with both parties trading attacks along the Hama-Idlib axis.

