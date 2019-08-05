Amb. Jaafari’s Interview Sums Up Latest Developments after Astana Talks

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Astana (Nur-Sultan) – Kazakhstan: The Turkish regime under instructions from the US has increased its level of supporting armed groups designated as terrorist entities by the United Nations Security Council, such as Nusra Front aka Al-Qaeda Levant, instead of abiding by its own obligations to disarm and remove these terrorists from the battlefield with the Syrian Arab Army.

Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Dr. Bashar Jaafari led the Syrian delegation to the talks held in Astana between the Syrian state and US-sponsored Al-Qaeda terrorists about the Idlib Agreement, which Turkey is supposed to be the guarantor of the terrorists to disarm and move back, and Russia and Iran are guarantors of the Syrian state’s obligations based on the agreement that was reached last year and was supposed to deal with the last NATO’s stronghold of terrorists in Syria.

In the following interview over the phone with Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news channel, Dr. Jaafari sums up the latest developments and the Syrian government’s position in regards with the Turkish regime’s intentional failure to meet its obligations it committed itself to. The video is followed with the transcript of the phone interview in both English and Arabic.

https://videopress.com/v/YoAY771S

Video also available on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RA10PdGYN91Q/

The transcript of the English translation of the interview with Syrian Ambassador Dr. Jaafari:

Good evening Mr. Imad and thanks to your esteemed channel to host me in this important program.

We are in Astana for the thirteenth time, imagine that in all of these times there are final statements at the end of each round (of talks). Therefore, in terms of comparison (with previous rounds), I said in my press conferences that the statement issued today is the best, the best in terms of the political content, as I mentioned, of course, the statement is not on behalf of all present, is a statement adopted by the attendees, but it is a statement issued by the three guarantor states: the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey.The statement includes an acknowledgment by the Turkish government of an important set of axioms:

The first is the recognition of the commitment of the three guarantor states to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.

It includes the issue of combating terrorism and the need to combat terrorism in Syria, in the sense that the three countries acknowledge the existence of terrorism in Syria which should be combated.

The third point is the continuation of the path of Astana in achieving and implementing the objectives for which it was established, namely, to help the Syrians themselves move forward in a political settlement and that the political process is a Syrian process led by the Syrians themselves and with Syrian ownership.

This, of course, is in line with the Security Council resolutions, and this is not new, but it is a declaration by the three countries that the issue is exclusively Syrian.

The fourth point is the rejection of the attempts, calls, movements and secessionist activities in Syria, this is very important.

This is also an acknowledgment by the three countries of the rightness of the Syrian view, which is supported by the allies, of course, that Syrian sovereignty or manipulation of Syria’s future is not allowed by any external forces or even by internal factions acting in favor of external forces.

This is politically important, that’s why we said that today’s statement is the best.

Q: With regard to these positive points, which you referred to Dr. Bashar, to what will establish all this if we consider that a cease-fire in Idlib did not last more than hours and that one of the guarantors states, Turkey, sponsors some factions, or perhaps give them a margin to move to bomb areas within Syrian territory?

This is important, and frankly, and now millions of viewers of your channel hear us, we knew that this agreement will not stand, I might surprise you with this, we in Syria knew that this agreement would not last long and we knew that Turkey would not be committed to its implementation.

But the announcement of the decision in Damascus on the start of the Astana process was a message to the Russian and Iranian friendly guarantors and a test of the intentions of the Turkish regime, and put the Turkish regime in front of its responsibilities in the implementation of the understandings of Astana and the understandings of Sochi between President Putin and Erdogan, therefore, when the armed groups revoked this agreement, this statement confirmed what we were saying to everyone that the Turkish regime is behind these armed groups.

You may ask why Turkey did this and broke the agreement? It violated the agreement because Turkey did not end its project of sponsoring terrorism by the armed groups, meaning that the Turkish regime did not achieve any of its political objectives towards Syria, therefore, the Turkish regime uses terrorism as a weapon of political pressure on the Syrian government.

The Syrian government rejects this political pressure, in the sense that we will not allow terrorist extortion by the Turkish regime to achieve political gains at the expense of the Syrian people and Syrian sovereignty.

Q: The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced that the majority of Syrian opposition delegations participating in the talks agreed to a ceasefire in Idlib, then, who is firing in Idlib? Who is shaking the situation and seeking to strain it?

There is a wide array of armed terrorist groups in Idlib, some of which the Turkish regime claims it can influence, and another section the Turkish regime claims that it has no influence on, but in the end, it is the Turkish regime that controls the Idlib region and the armed groups there,

Today, military intelligence, intelligence, political science, public opinion, and the media have proved that Nusra Front, which is Al-Qaeda, If Turkey and the United States arm Nusra Front, it means that Turkey and the United States arm and sponsor terrorism that is listed on the Security Council as such, Nusra Front is listed as a terrorist entity on the Security Council’s lists of terrorist institutions, individuals and entities, if the Turkish regime takes care of Nusra Front and arms it and gives shells with a range of more than 40 kilometers, the northern Lattakia countryside and the northern Aleppo countryside and Western Aleppo are shelled by these Turkish-made missiles, This means that the Turkish regime sponsors this terrorist organization in Idlib. Secondly, there are five foreign armed factions, foreign fighters: Hurras al-Din, Jaysh Al-Izzat, whatever, of these names you keep hearing… etc. These are all foreign terrorists from Turkistan, Uighurs, Chechens, Arabs, unfortunately, Saudis, Libyans, Egyptians, Qataris… and, of course, there is a large number of Turkish citizens among these foreign terrorists.

If all these factions are armed, trained and protected by the Turkish regime, how can Turkey claim that it has no control over these terrorist groups? Let’s assume that it has no control, the understandings of Astana and the understanding between President Putin and Erdogan require that Turkey, they swore by their mustaches that they’ll secure the withdrawal of the armed groups 20 kilometers west of Abu Dahour line towards the international line. Where is the implementation of this? It’s been a year now. If the Turkish regime were incapable of carrying out this talk, it would not have made a commitment to President Putin a year ago, and would not have pledged to it in the understandings of Astana more than a year ago, is this true or not?

Q: Is it possible to understand that Turkey wants to maintain this tension in order to obtain some political concessions with regard to the ongoing talks? There is a tripartite summit announced next month between the heads of state guarantors?

Absolutely, this is the proper conclusion. Of course, Turkey is investing in terrorism, as is the United States, like Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The equation that public opinion has known for years has not changed: these countries continue to sponsor terrorism in my country, Syria.

However, diplomacy, as you know, is the art of rotating corners, so we are trying to rotate corners at these international meetings, whether in Geneva or in Astana, We are trying to make the international community or the so-called international community witness our good intentions, we are trying to make the international community or the so-called international community witness our good intentions. we are trying to accomplish a lot in the fight against terrorism and in the formation of the constitutional committee and in the launch of the political process… Etc.

Everyone is seeing that there are good intentions from the Syrian side. There are presidential decrees issued to settle the situation of Syrian refugees and displaced persons who return from abroad, there is a series of measures that show that the Syrian government is serious about ending this crisis. But we need honest sincere honorable partners who deal with the file as we deal with it, unfortunately, this does not exist in everyone, the Turkish regime so far has no sound and honest intentions.

When they label with Turkish names the Syrian schools in Afrin, Manbaj, Jarabulus, Azaz, Ain Arab and others, when they impose their Turkish lira for dealings when they impose Turkish flag instead of the Syrian flag, when they replace Syrian car plates with Turkish plates, etc. There are Turkish practices that violate international law, violate Syrian sovereignty, and this is not consistent with the misleading Turkish claims that Turkey is keen on the unity, sovereignty, and independence of Syria, that’s why I said at the press conference we want to associate the beautiful words with deeds on the ground, this has not happened so far unfortunately.

Q: You spoke about a global terrorist project that was being prepared to hit Syria and divide it? Has this project ended? Has it been terminated?

Not finished, but it shrank, dwarfed and crushed. We have won the fight against terrorism because we have been able to successfully transfer the so-called International Community from the stage of denial to the stage of recognition, from denial of the existence of terrorism in Syria to the stage of acknowledging the existence of terrorism in Syria. Even more, the United States brags today that it has eliminated the terrorist threat in Syria and Iraq, imagine that they moved from a stage where they say that there is no terrorism in Syria to the stage of the day they say that they were able to successfully win over ISIS in Syria and Iraq, this is a victory. We have been able to impose our political agenda on everyone, including in the Security Council and outside the Security Council.

Today no one can deny that there is foreign terrorism in Syria and that there is Syrian terrorism in Syria sponsored by foreign countries, therefore, when Resolution 2254 was adopted, it mentioned in its articles a Syrian-Syrian solution without external interference and without preconditions.

There has been awareness among everyone that there is an external interference in the Syrian issue and that there are those who put sticks in the wheels so as not to get the Syrian – Syrian solution.

Q: Since you have mentioned the external interference, the American presence in the current dealing in an attempt to reshape the situation in some areas of Syria, training the so-called Maghawir Thawra, you mentioned an attempt to change the names of some organizations such as Nusra Front, Izzat Army, and others, Does this, in your opinion, constitute a project or hide a new US project on Syria?

In all honesty, what we notice from the performance of the American delegation in the Security Council and what we note from the statements of US officials indicates that there is no improvement in the position of the US administration, there is a kind of escalation rather than improvement in the US position, but the US investment in terrorism is still unchanged, the proof for this is their refusal to solve the problem of the Al-Tanf area and the Rukban Camp and their care and training of three thousand of Maghawir Thawra as stated in the statement of the Russian Chief of Staff, they filmed them in audio and video.

Three thousand terrorists are being trained at Rukban Camp, why and for whom? If this region is Syrian and civilians, and about the civilians there we will, in God’s will, get them out soon, there are 16 thousand civilians remaining inside (Rukban Camp) we will be able to get them out, God willing, soon, and therefore there will be no civilians in the area of Rukban except for five thousand thugs trained by the United States of America and five thousand are the families of these militants, so why keep these militants in the Al-Tanf area? Certainly for investing in them and recycling them over Syrian territory from time to time in this or that place.

Q: There are some areas where Americans and Turks meet in Syria, how can we characterize this Turkish project, which sometimes contradicts with regard to the SDF and sometimes converges and interferes with the American project?

The Turks can not be submitted to any action on Syrian territory without American approval, this first. Second, the Turkish and American are negotiating as bandits on the livelihood of others, meaning that the US and Turkey are negotiating on Syrian soil at the expense of the Syrian people and steal Syrian riches, whether oil or gas or artifacts or other, both are in the same level really, therefore, we described the Turkish aggression as an occupation and we also say that the American military presence is an occupation and that the Syrian government is dealing with both parties that their presence is illegal and that the Syrian government has the right to end this occupation and this abnormal situation.

Q: With regard to the safe zone Washington seeks to establish?

Let us ask this question: What is the opinion of the Turkish regime if today Syria would seek to create a safe zone in southern Turkey, for example? What is the view of the United States of America if Mexico wants to create a safe zone within the United States to protect its borders?

This is contrary to the law and contrary to the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations, this talk is not upright with good neighborliness, this talk is not consistent with the content of the statements of Astana, which is the result of our meetings from time to time. Who is entitled to establish a safe area in another country? A safe area of what? Between us, there is the Adana Accord, which guarantees security for both parties, and we have not abandoned this agreement and did not give it up and did not say that it is no longer valid.

The Adana Accord is a security agreement that regulates the security relationship between the two countries with the consent of both parties, the two governments signed it that time, and therefore President Putin adopted it as you remember and considered it a good reference to regulate the security relationship between the two countries.

The invention of new mechanisms, new terminology, and new concepts is to get around completely like Israel. Israel establishes settlements and establishes bypass roads to access them at the expense of the Palestinian people, this is the same with what’s happening between us, who authorized you (Turkey) to establish a safe zone?

If the Turkish intentions have a certain sensitivity to the so-called Kurds, the most important ally it must be in stopping this problem is the Syrian government, isn’t it true?

If there are sound intentions, Turkey is supposed to stand by the Syrian government and establish coordination between the two governments to maintain the security of the two countries.

As long as this is not done, as what we are saying, it means that Turkey’s intentions are not fair and that its claims that it wants to justify the establishment of the security zone are false and untruthful.

End of the interview’s transcript in English

نص المحادثة الهاتفية مع السفير السوري للأمم المتحدة د. بشار الجعفري رئيس الوفد السوري المفاوض لمحادثات أستانا حول آخر المستجدات بخصوص مكافحة الإرهاب في سورية والدور التركي الخبيث والهدّام في الأزمة السورية

مساء الخير أستاذ عماد وشكراً لقناتكم الغرّاء لاستضافتي في هذا البرنامج الهام

نحن في أستانا للمرة الثالثة عشرة، تصور أنه في هذه الجولات كلها هناك بيانات ختامية في نهاية كل جولة، ولذلك من باب المقارنة بالشيء، قلت في مؤتمري الصحفي بأن البيان الذي صدر اليوم هو الأفضل، الأفضل من ناحية المضمون السياسي كما أشرت، طبعاً البيان ليس باسم كل الحاضرين، هو بيان يعتمد من قبل الحاضرين، ولكن هو بيان يصدر عن الدول الضامنة الثلاث: روسيا الاتحادية وجمهورية إيران الإسلامية وتركيا

البيان يتضمن إقرار من الحكومة التركية بمجموعة هامة من المسلمات، أولها الإقرار بالتزام الدول الضامنة الثلاث بسيادة سورية واستقلالها ووحدة ترابها، يتضمن في مكان آخر مسألة مكافحة الإرهاب وضرورة مكافحة الإرهاب في سورية، بمعنى أن الثلاث دول تقر بوجود إرهاب في سورية ينبغي مكافحته. النقطة الثالثة هي استمرار مسار أستانا في تحقيق وتنفيذ الأهداف التي أنشئ من أجلها، ألا وهو مساعدة السوريين أنفسهم على المضي قدماً في التسوية السياسية وعلى أن العملية السياسية هي عملية سورية يقودها السوريون أنفسهم وبملكية سورية. طبعاً هذا الكلام يحاكي قرارات مجلس الأمن أيضاً وهذا ليس بجديد ولكنه إقرار من الدول الثلاث بأن الشأن هو شأن السوري حصراً. النقطة الرابعة رفض للنزعات والدعوات والحركات والأنشطة الانفصالية في سورية، هذا الكلام مهم، وهذا إقرار أيضاً من الدول الثلاث بوجاهة وجهة النظر السورية التي يدعمها الحلفاء طبعاً من أنه غير مسموح المساس بالسيادة السورية أو التلاعب بمستقبل سورية من قبل أي قوى خارجية أو حتى من قبل فصائل داخلية تعمل لصالح قوى خارجية

هذا الكلام مهم سياسياً، لذلك قلنا بأن البيان الذي صدر اليوم هو الأفضل

سؤال: بالنسبة لهذه النقاط الإيجابية التي أشرتم إليها د. بشار، إلى ماذا سيؤسس كل ذلك، إذا ما أخذنا بعين الاعتبار أن وقفاً لإطلاق النار في إدلب لم يصمد أكثر من ساعات، وأن إحدى الدول الضامنة وهي تركيا ترعى بعض الفصائل، أو ربما تمنحهم هامشاً للتحرك لقصف مناطق داخل الأراضي السورية؟

هذا الكلام مهم، وبمنتهى الصراحة، والآن يسمعنا الملايين من مشاهدي قناتكم، نحن كنا نعرف أن هذا الاتفاق لن يصمد، قد أفاجأك بهذا الكلام، نحن في سورية كنا نعرف أن هذا الاتفاق لن يصمد طويلاً وكنا نعرف أن تركيا لن تكون ملتزمة بتنفيذه، لكن صدور القرار في دمشق يوم بدء مسار أستانا كان رسالة للضامنين الصديقين الروسي والإيراني وامتحان واختبار لنوايا النظام التركي، ووضع النظام التركي أمام مسؤولياته في تنفيذ تفاهمات أستانا وتفاهمات سوتشي بين الرئيس بوتين واردوغان، ولذلك عندما قامت المجموعات المسلحة بنقض هذا الاتفاق، فهذا الكلام أكد ما كنا نقوله للجميع بأن النظام التركي هو وراء هذه المجموعات المسلحة

قد تسأل لماذا قامت تركيا بهذا الفعل وخرقت الاتفاق؟ خرقت الاتفاق لأن تركيا أولاً لم ينتهي مشروع رعاية الإرهاب من طرفها للمجموعات المسلحة، بمعنى أن النظام التركي لم يحقق أي شيء من أهدافه السياسية تجاه سورية، ولذلك النظام التركي يستخدم الإرهاب كسلاح للضغط السياسي على الحكومة السورية. الحكومة السورية رافضة لهذا الضغط السياسي بمعنى أننا لن نسمح بالابتزاز الإرهابي من قبل النظام التركي لتحقيق مكتسبات سياسية على حساب الشعب السوري والسيادة السورية

سؤال: الخارجية الكازاخستانية أعلنت أن غالبية وفود المعارضة السورية المشاركة في المحادثات وافقت على وقف إطلاق النار في إدلب، من الذي يطلق النار إذاً في إدلب؟ من الذي يحرك الوضع ويسعى إلى توتيره؟

– هناك شرذمة واسعة من المجموعات الإرهابية المسلحة في إدلب، قسم منها يدعي النظام التركي أنه يستطيع أن يؤثر عليه، وقسم آخر يدعي النظام التركي أنه لا يستطيع التأثير عليه، لكن في محصلة الأمور، النظام التركي هو الذي يسيطر على منطقة إدلب وعلى المجموعات المسلحة هناك، اليوم ثبت بالاستطلاع العسكري والمعلومات الاستخباراتية والعلوم السياسية والرأي العام والإعلام أن جبهة النصرة والتي هي القاعدة، فإذا كانت تركيا والولايات المتحدة تسلحان جبهة النصرة، معناها أن تركيا والولايات المتحدة يسلحان ويرعيان إرهاب مدرج على قوائم مجلس الأمن، جبهة النصرة مدرجة ككيان إرهابي على قوائم مجلس الأمن للمؤسسات والأفراد والكيانات الإرهابية، إذا كان النظام التركي يرعى جبهة النصرة ويسلحها ويعطيها قذائف مداها أكثر من 40 كيلومتراً يتم قصف ريف شمال اللاذقية بها وريف شمال حلب وحلب الغربية بهذه القذائف تركية المنشأ، معنى ذلك أن النظام التركي يرعى هذا التنظيم الإرهابي في إدلب، ثانياً، هناك خمسة فصائل مسلحة أجنبية، إرهابيين أجانب: حراس الدين وجيش العزة… الخ، هذه كلها إرهابيين أجانب من تركستان، من الإيغور، من الشيشان، من العرب للأسف سعوديين وليبيين ومصريين وقطريين وغيرهم، وأتراك طبعاً، هناك عدد كبير من المواطنين الأتراك في عداد هؤلاء الإرهابيين الأجانب

إذا كانت كل هذه الفصائل مسلحة ومدربة ومحمية من النظام التركي، فكيف تدعي تركيا أن ليس لها سيطرة على هذه المجموعات الإرهابية؟

لنفرض جدلاً أن ليس لديها سيطرة، فإن تفاهمات أستانا والتفاهم بين الرئيس بوتين واردوغان يقضي بأن تضمن تركيا، هم حلفوا بشواربهم وصدورهم وقالوا نحن نؤمن انسحاب المجموعات المسلحة 20 كيلومتراً إلى الغرب من خط أبو الضهور باتجاه الخط الدولي، أين تنفيذ هذا الكلام؟ صار له سنة؟ لو كان النظام التركي عاجزاً عن تنفيذ هذا الكلام لم يكن ليتعهد به مع الرئيس بوتين قبل سنة، ولا كان تعهد به في تفاهمات أستانا قبل أكثر من سنة، هل هذا صحيح أم لا؟

سؤال: يعني ممكن أن نفهم أن تركيا تريد الإبقاء على هذا التوتر من أجل الحصول على بعض التنازلات السياسية فيما يتعلق بالمحادثات الجارية؟ هناك قمة ثلاثية أعلن عنها الشهر المقبل بين رؤساء الدول الضامنة؟

حتماً، هذا هو الاستنتاج السليم. طبعاً، تركيا تستثمر بالإرهاب، كما هي الولايات المتحدة، كما قطر كما السعودية. المعادلة التي يعرفها الرأي العام منذ سنوات لم تتغير: ما زالت هذه الدول ترعى الإرهاب في بلادي سورية. على كل حال، الدبلوماسية كما تعلم هي فن تدوير الزوايا، لذلك نحن نحاول تدوير الزوايا في هذه الاجتماعات الدولية، إن كان في جنيف أو في أستانا، نحن نحاول أن نجعل المجتمع الدولي أو ما يسمى بالمجتمع الدولي يشهد على حسن نوايانا، نحن نحاول إنجاز الكثير في مجال مكافحة الإرهاب وفي مجال تشكيل اللجنة الدستورية وفي مجال إطلاق العملية السياسية.. الخ، والجميع يرى أن هناك نوايا حسنة من الجانب السوري

هناك مراسيم رئاسية تصدر بتسوية أوضاع اللاجئين السوريين والمهجرين الذين يعودون من الخارج، هناك مجموعة من الإجراءات التي تدل أن الحكومة السورية جادة في مسألة إنهاء هذه الأزمة لكن نحن بحاجة إلى شركاء نزيهين صادقين شرفاء يتعاملون بالملف كما نتعامل نحن معه، للأسف هذا ليس موجوداً لدى الجميع، النظام التركي حتى الآن ليست لديه نوايا سليمة وصادقة. عندما يقومون بإطلاق أسماء تركية على مدارس سورية في عفرين ومنبج وجرابلس وإعزاز وعين العرب وغيرها، عندما يفرضون التعامل بالليرة التركية، عندما يفرضون العلم التركي بدلاً عن العلم السوري، عندما يستبدلون لوحات السيارات السورية بلوحات تركية.. الخ

هناك ممارسات تركية تنتهك القانون الدولي، تنتهك السيادة السورية وهذا لا يستقيم مع الادعاءات التركية التضليلية بأن تركيا حريصة على وحدة وسيادة واستقلال سورية، لذلك أنا قلت في المؤتمر الصحفي نريد أن تقرن الأقوال الجميلة بالأفعال على الأرض، هذا لم يحدث حتى الآن للأسف.

سؤال: تحدثتم عن مشروع إرهابي عالمي كان يتم تحضيره من أجل ضرب سورية وتقسيمها، هل انتهى هذا المشروع؟ هل قضي عليه؟

لا لم ينته، ولكن تقلص وتقزّم وتهشّم، لقد انتصرنا في معركة مكافحة الإرهاب لأننا استطعنا بنجاح أن ننقل ما يسمى بالمجتمع الدولي من مرحلة الإنكار إلى مرحلة الإقرار، من مرحلة إنكار بوجود الإرهاب في سورية إلى مرحلة الإقرار بوجود الإرهاب في سورية، لا بل أكثر من ذلك، الولايات المتحدة الأميركية تتبجح اليوم بانها قضت على داعش الإرهابية في سورية والعراق، تخيل أنهم انتقلوا من مرحلة كانوا يقولون بها أنه ليس هناك إرهاب في سورية إلى مرحلة اليوم يقولون بها أنهم استطاعوا بنجاح أن ينتصروا على داعش في سورية والعراق، هذا انتصار، فقد تمكنا من فرض أجندتنا السياسية على الجميع بما في ذلك في مجلس الأمن وخارج مجلس الأمن. اليوم لا يوجد أحد يستطيع أن ينكر أن هناك إرهاباً أجنبياً في سورية وأن هناك إرهاباً سورياً في سورية ترعاه دول خارجية، ولذلك القرار 2254 عندما اعتمد قال في بنوده حل سوري – سوري دون تدخل خارجي ودون شروط مسبقة

صار هناك وعي لدى الجميع أن هناك تدخل خارجي في الشأن السوري وأن هناك من يضع العصي في العجلات لكيلا يحصل الحل السوري – السوري

سؤال: طالما تحدثت عن التدخل الخارجي، الوجود الأميركي التعامل الحالي من أجل إعادة تشكيل المشهد في بعض المناطق في سورية، تدريب ما يعرف بجيش المغاوير، أشرت إلى محاولة إلى تغيير أسماء بعض التنظيمات مثل النصرة وجيش العزة وغيرها، هل يشكل ذلك برأيكم مشروعاً أو يخفي مشروعاً أمريكياً جديداً حول سورية؟

بكل صدق، ما نلاحظه من أداء الوفد الأميركي في مجلس الأمن وما نلاحظه من تصريحات المسؤولين الأمريكيان يدل على عدم وجود تحسن في موقف الإدارة الأمريكية، هناك نوع من التصعيد بدلاً من التحسن في الموقف الأمريكي، لكن استثمار الولايات المتحدة في الإرهاب ما زال على حاله لم يتغير، والدليل على ذلك هو رفضهم حل مشكلة منطقة التنف ومخيم الركبان ورعايتهم وتدريبهم لثلاثة آلاف من مغاوير الثورة، كما ورد في بيان رئاسة الأركان الروسية، فقد قاموا بتصويرهم بالصوت والصورة، ثلاثة آلاف إرهابي يتم تدريبهم في معسكر الركبان، لماذا ولمن؟ إذا كانت هذه المنطقة سورية والمدنيين سنخرجهم جميعاً، باقي 16 ألف مدني بالداخل (داخل مخيم الركبان) سنستطيع أن نخرجهم إن شاء الله قريباً وبالتالي لن يبقى هناك مدنيين في منطقة الركبان باستثناء خمسة آلاف أزعر تدربهم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وخمسة آلاف هم عائلات هؤلاء المسلحين، فلماذا الحفاظ على هؤلاء المسلحين في منطقة التنف؟ أكيد لاستثمارهم وإعادة تدويرهم فوق الأرض السورية من حين لآخر في هذا المكان أو ذاك

سؤال: هناك بعض المناطق التي يتلاقى فيها الأميركيون والأتراك في سورية، كيف يمكن أن نشخّص هذا المشروع التركي الذي يتناقض أحياناً فيما يتعلق بقسد وأحياناً يتلاقى ويتداخل مع المشروع الأمريكي؟

التركي لا يمكن أن يقدم على أي عمل على الأراضي السورية من دون موافقة أمريكية، هذا أولاً، ثانياً التركي والأمريكي يتفاوضان كقاطعي الطرق على رزق الآخرين، بمعنى أن الأمريكي والتركي يتفاوضان على أرض سورية وعلى حساب الشعب السوري ويسرقان ثروة سورية، إن كان نفط أو غاز أو آثار أو غيرها، فكلاهما في نفس السوية حقيقة، لذلك وصفنا العدوان التركي علينا بأنه احتلال ونقول عن التواجد العسكري الأمريكي أيضاً بأنه احتلال وأن الحكومة السورية تتعامل مع الطرفين على أن وجودهما غير شرعي وأن من حق الحكومة السورية إنهاء هذا الاحتلال وهذا الوضع الشاذ

سؤال: فيما يتعلق بالمنطقة الآمنة التي تسعى واشنطن لإقامتها؟

دعنا نطرح هذا السؤال: ما رأي النظام التركي بأن تقوم سورية اليوم بخلق منطقة أمنية جنوب تركيا مثلاً؟ ما رأي الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بأن تقوم المكسيك بخلق منطقة آمنة داخل الولايات المتحدة لحماية حدودها؟ هذا مخالف للقانون ومخالف لأحكام ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، هذا الكلام لا يستقيم وحسن الجوار، هذا الكلام لا يستقيم مع مضمون بيانات أستانا التي نخرج بها من حين لآخر في اجتماعاتنا، من يحق له أن ينشئ منطقة آمنة في بلد آخر؟ ومنطقة آمنة من ماذا؟ بيننا وبينهم هناك اتفاق أضنة الذي يضمن الأمن للطرفين، وهذا الاتفاق لم نتخلى نحن عنه ولم نتنازل عنه ولم نقل أنه لم يعد صالحاً، اتفاق أضنة هو أمني ينظم العلاقة الأمنية بين البلدين برضى الطرفين، الحكومتين آنذاك وقعتا عليه ولذلك تبناه الرئيس بوتين كما تتذكر واعتبره أنه المرجعية الصالحة لتنظيم العلاقة الأمنية بين البلدين

يعني اختراع آليات جديدة ومصطلحات جديدة ومفاهيم جديدة هو للالتفاف تماماً كإسرائيل، تنشئ مستوطنات وتنشئ الطرق الالتفافية للوصول إليها على حساب الشعب الفلسطيني، هذا هو الكلام نفسه لدينا. من شرّع لك (للتركي) أن تعلن منطقة أمنية؟ إذا كانت النوايا التركية لديها حساسية معينة مما يسمى الأكراد، فإن أهم حليف لها يجب أن يكون في وقف هذه الإشكالية هو الحكومة السورية، أليس كذلك؟ إذا كانت هناك نوايا سليمة فيفترض من تركيا أن تقف إلى جانب الحكومة السورية وتنشئ تنسيقاً بين الحكومتين للحفاظ على أمن البلدين، طالما أن هذا الأمر لا يتم كما نقول، فمعنى ذلك أن نوايا تركيا غير نزيهة وأن ادعاءاتها التي تريد أن تبرر بها إنشاء المنطقة الأمنية هي ادعاءات باطلة وكاذبة

