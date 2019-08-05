Meet Moscow's "Liberal Opposition": "Activist" Detained For Calls To Abduct And Murder Police Officers' Children

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On August 4th, Vladislav Sinitsa, also known as Max Steklov was arrested by authorities in Moscow.

The representative of the Russian “liberal opposition” went to Twitter and complimented the “valiant defenders of the law” on their happy family photos. He did, also, include mentioning that some of them had geolocation turned on and that it would probably be “fitting” for their children to not appear at school one day. In stead of going to school the children would “take part” in a snuff film, which then would be sent to every respective police officer’s home in DVD format.

This is the individual who was arrested, as well as his Twitter post and the charges he is being accused of from a Moscow court.

His calls for this “liberal activity” were following alleged “police brutality” on August 3rd when protesters took to the streets in Moscow in an unsanctioned protest for the second straight Saturday, the first being July 27th. Naturally, MSM turned the news into a massive event that signified the fall of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and so on.

In fact, the protest on August 3rd was attended by approximately 1,500 people, which for a city the size of Moscow is more or less enough to hold a barbecue and share a few drinks among friends.

The protests were organized by unregistered opposition candidates for the Moscow City Duma. These candidates failed to collect the needed number of signatures to participate in the election. Now, they call this a sign of the government oppression.

In response to the media campaign, specifically in British media, to present the situation in a completely different light than what it really was, the Russian Embassy in the UK published an official comment.

“First of all we would like to note that the numerous illegal protests which took place on August 3 in Moscow had nothing to do with democracy or freedom of expression. It becomes clear that the goals of protesters were anything but ensuring their voters rights. Many of the protesters do not even have an idea who the so-called opposition candidates actually were. It also looks absurd that people not living in Moscow are fighting for the political rights of Muscovites. Furthermore the persons wanted in connection with the extremism propaganda as well as 150 young people who had long been evading military service were found among the participants of the illegal rallies. It also proven that foreign citizens participated in the Saturday rallies, for provocation purposes only.”

Furthermore, according to the statement it was showing that nearby, in the Moscow Central Park of Culture approximately 90,000 and upwards people were attending a music festival, not too bothered to express their support of “Western-backed democracy.”

The US Embassy in Russia even warned US citizens to stay away from the protest “given the possible size of the protest and the large police presence.” The massive amount of 1,500 people in a city of approximately 13 million is, indeed, worrisome.

Regardless, the US Embassy didn’t stop there and also alleged that citizens’ rights were not respected. This, too, was answered in the Russian Embassy in the UK’s statement mentioned earlier.

Посольство США в РФ ✔@USEmbRu Власти продолжают ограничивать права граждан на выражение своего мнения посредством свободных и честных выборов и на проведение мирных собраний, гарантированные Конституцией . Действия властей 3 августа нарушают права граждан на всестороннее участие в демократическом процессе. https://twitter.com/USEmbRuPress/status/1157936184766750721 … Andrea Kalan @USEmbRuPress Authorities continue to restrict citizens’ right to express themselves via free and fair elections & peaceful assembly, fundamental rights enshrined in their constitution. Yesterday’s response undermines the rights of citizens to participate fully in the democratic process. 718 Twitter Ads info and privacy 438 people are talking about this rd. 30 people were arrested for disrupting public order during the unsanctioned protest. On the Russian side, the press service of the Interior Ministry said that approximately 30 minutes after the protest was set to begin about 350 people in attendance on August 3. 30 people were arrested for disrupting public order during the unsanctioned protest.

“I was told that there were four minors in one paddy wagon, but I don’t have information yet where they were taken. When I understand where they are, I will understand. They were detained at Pushkin Square,” said Yevgeny Bunimovich, children’s ombudsman.

The deputy head of the working group of the Public Chamber of Russia on monitoring the implementation of citizens’ electoral rights Maxim Grigoriev said police officers who are protecting the unauthorized rally in Moscow behave correctly and do not lend themselves to provocations.

At the end of the protest, the Interior Ministry reported that 1,500 took part and around 600 people were arrested for disturbing public order.

The first unauthorized protest was held in Moscow, in front of the City Hall on July 27th. It was organized by failed candidates for deputies of the Moscow City Duma. They were denied registration for the elections due to the presence in the subscription lists of the names of dead people and other serious violations. During the unauthorized rally, 1074 people were detained. The Investigative Committee opened criminal cases on the fact of these events in relation to attempting to organize mass riots and attacks on government officials.

In a shocking turn of events (at least for MSM), the Moscow City Hall actually agreed on a time and place for protests on August 10th and 11th, so that those who wish to rally can do so.

“So, welcome! Protest, speak out, state your position and, I repeat, achieve your right only by legal means,” Leonid Polyakov, a member of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia said.

Following are some videos of alleged police brutality, who only present several seconds and no context or background of what actually led to the altercation, as is customary for the high-level reporting work of MSM.

Yes, police brutality is expressed in several people trying to lift one up and then one hitting them with a baton on the leg.

Imagine what the outcry would be if the protesters were subject a response similar to somewhat recent events in the US or the UK.

