Sayyed Abdulmalik Advises UAE to Withdraw, Threatening more Escalation Responding Aggression

Posted on by martyrashrakat

News- Yemen



Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi advised Sunday, the UAE to stop its participation in the aggression on Yemen, to be serious in declaring the withdrawal from Yemen, “it is beneficial for its economic situation,” he explained. He also said that the continuation of the UAE in the aggression and in the occupation of Yemen represents a danger to it and they are responsible for their participation, pointing out that the enemy is in a state of confusion and disintegration day after day.

He added that Saudi Arabia did everything in Yemen during its aggression and America has continued to “milk” them until it almost dry out, pointing out that “if Saudi Arabia continued in its aggression, we will spare no effort to respond with painful response.”

He condemned all forms of exploitation of the pilgrimage, including speeches that adopt positions hostile to the Yemen People and the nation and are in favor of normalization with the Zionists enemy.

As for what happened in Aden from racist practices, Sayyed Abdulmalik said that this reveals the reality of the foreign partition and fragmentation projects in our country with their doctrinal, regional and racist titles. He pointed out that the interests of Yemenis are in brotherhood, cooperation, peace and stability.

“The practices in Aden is a scandal for the enemy and their agents and must face condemnation and the strengthening of fraternal ties,” he said.

Sayyed Abdulmalik added that all categories of arrogance, including US, has an intellectual activity to enslave and control people, stressing that the nation can not achieve political and economic independence for itself unless it obtains cultural and intellectual independence. He stressed that there are paths of action emanating from the national vision to meet the challenges and aggression on the economic side.

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, GCC, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, Trump, UAE, USA, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |