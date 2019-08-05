Ukrainians Upset With the Celebration of the Russian Navy Day in Sevastopol

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 03, 2019

by Ruslan Ostashko

Translated by Scott Humor and captioned by Leo

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine issued a protest against Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s visit to Sevastopol. Euro-Ukrainians were so upset because of the celebration of the Navy Day in Sevastopol that they called the Black Sea fleet “occupational”.

It’s fun to watch the phantom pains experienced by the bones coast of Svidomo (Ukrainian nationalists) over an actual loss of the status of a maritime power. The Ukro-fleet is in a miserable state, and this state is particularly strongly emphasized in the successful renewal that our Black Sea fleet is undertaking.



Is it any wonder that Svidomo Foreign Ministry endeavors to grunt something in order to remind to Euro-Ukros that they once owned Sevastopol and Crimea?



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has protested in connection with the trip of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Crimea. This is stated in the statement of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. The main claim of the Ukrainian side is that Medvedev’s visit of the territory, which Kiev considers temporarily occupied by Russia, was not agreed with the authorities of Ukraine.” This trip takes place despite repeated warnings from Ukraine. Being cynical is the purpose of the “visit” — participating in the parade of the occupational fleet of Russia”, — it is said in the statement.



Yes, yes, that’s what they wrote: “occupational fleet”.



It is a pity that we can’t ask a question personally to the native of Russian city Kursk, Pavlo Klimkin (Minister of Foreign Affairs Ukraine). Let this renegade that ate too much of his “Ukraine is Europe” Foreign Affairs position, explain to us what exactly our fleet is occupying in the Black Sea? Maybe the harbor, drenched in the blood of Russian sailors under the command of Admiral Nakhimov? Or those coasts which the “damned Muscovites” won back from the slave traders in the Middle Ages, who were constantly stealing people for sale from the population of lands where Ukraine is now located?



In general, there is nothing Klimkin, of course, could explain. He would just grunt some nonsense from the book approved by the Galician svidomo myths. Or, even worse, from the works of European pop culture, which looks something like this.



*Clip plays* – 2:06.



“At the hour when from the ashes of the [Russian] Empire, will rise a new young country, when a dangerous technology, mysterious cults, and spy intrigue will captivate Europe and treacherous enemies will be out for blood, new heroes will stand on the path against the forces of darkness.”



*Clip ends* – 2:29.



Funny? But these comics represent their history of Europe. And they hate us, because Russia has no need to urgently come up with some fake “great” history. Because we, unlike the Western Ukrainians, actually have the real great history.



And the parade in honor of the Navy Day in Sevastopol is a logical continuation of this story.

We have something to celebrate. And have something to respond to grunts of svidomos, joined by renegades like Klimkin.



“Member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Anton Morozov, commented in an interview with RT, the protest of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs because of the trip of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Crimea.” ‘Unfortunately, Ukraine is on the path of confrontation with Russia. We thought that the new president [Zelensky] would confirm his legitimacy by recognizing Crimea as Russian. The peninsula became part of Russia in accordance with international law and on the basis of the will of citizens. Nevertheless, Kiev continues the confrontational line and makes statements that even in Europe and the world community bring up nothing but a smile,’ the Deputy said.”



Confrontation with Russia – this is the goal for which the project “Ukraine” was started. So the reaction of the official Kuyev, of course, there is nothing surprising. Kiev was the mother of Russian cities, and occupied by the Ukranians it became Kuyev, even its historic name was changed. We can’t look at Medvedev’s visit to Sevastopol any differently.



But this reaction every year looks more and more ridiculous, and causes only smiles, in it is difficult to disagree with the Deputy of the State Duma. No Western politician not affected by Alzheimer’s disease admits the idea that Russia will soon leave Sevastopol and Crimea. And, in the end, when Russophobes will descend into political and natural graves, the next generation of Western politicians will be forced to come to terms with reality and to officially recognize the Russian status of the city of Russian glory and the entire Crimean Peninsula.



There’s no hurry for us. We, unlike some fly-by-night countries, have been settled here for a long time, and some 20 or 30 years for the thousand-year history of our country is a short period.



The main thing – that in the future, as it was in the past, Russia depends on her two traditional allies – her own army and fleet. And we are able to exert influence to the best of our ability. In particular, celebrating the Navy Day contrary to the opinion of svidomite imbeciles.



Everyone who watches our videos – happy Navy Day! And let the entire so-called “Western world” grind its teeth in unison with Euro-Ukrainians.

