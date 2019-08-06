Soleimani at Iran’s Foreign Ministry: US Sanctions on Zarif Are Insane, Sign of Defeat

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani stressed that the US sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are “insane” and “a sign of defeat.

In his IRGC uniform, Soleimani went to visit the Iranian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Tehran.

Addressing Zarif, Soleimnai hailed Zarif’s efforts by saying: “The American step has proved that you- as an official in charge of the country’s foreign policy- had a profound effect on public opinion and on Americans, exposing US leaders’ ignorance.”

The US imposed sanctions on Zarif on July 31.

“America’s sanctioning of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Foreign Minister is insane and a definitive sign of the White House’s defeat,”Soleimani added.

The top Iranian commander further mentioned: “Defending the national interests and the truthful statements are some of the outstanding characteristics of our Foreign Minister.”

