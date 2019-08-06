Syrian Army begins first push to capture strategic town in northern Hama

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army began their first push to capture the key town of Zakah in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
Backed by heavy artillery, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces, alongside the National Defense Forces (Mhardeh and Sqaylabiyeh units), launched a heavy assault to capture both Zakah and Arbaeen.
If the Syrian Arab Army is successful in taking Zakah, they will have full access to the western flank of Jaysh Al-Izza’s strongholds.
These Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds, Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah, have had a buffer zone at their western flank for several years now; however, if Zakah falls, these two towns will be exposed.
In addition to Arbaeen and Zakah, both Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah are the last major towns under militant control inside the Hama Governorate.
