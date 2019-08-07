South Front
Hostilities have resumed in the southern part of the so-called Idlib de-escalation zone after the collapse of another attempt to establish a ceasefire in the area.
- The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated Arbeen and al-Zakah;
- The SAA repelled militants’ attempt to advance towards Hasarya;
- Multiple air and artillery strikes were reported near Kafr Zita and Khan Shaykhun.
On August 5, the Syrian Armed Forces released a warning to militants that, if they continue to violate the ceasefire rgime, the SAA would have to resume miltiary operations. On August 6, violations continued. On August 7, the SAA resumed its advance in northern Hama.
MORE ON THE TOPIC:
Syrian Army Breaks Militants’ Defense In New Push In Northwestern Hama (Map)
BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a major victory in northern Hama today after seizing a key town from the militant forces.
Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began their assault on the key town of Zakah last night after seizing nearby Arbaeen from the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza.
Following a night of intense clashes, the Syrian Army was able to push Jaysh Al-Izza outside of Zakah and force them to retreat to the nearby towns of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.
As a result of this operation, the Syrian Army now possesses the high ground over the Jaysh Al-Izza strongholds of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah.
A source from the army believes that Al-Latamnah is likely to fall next if the militants do not launch a swift counter-offensive to retake their lost territory.
Related Videos
Related News
- مصدر عسكري: وحدات الجيش تصد هجوما كبيراً للإرهابيين على اتجاه الزكاة ـ حصرايا وتكبدهم خسائر كبيرة في المعدات والأرواح
- Syrian Army scores first advance in northern Hama after fierce battle
- Syrian Army launches heavy attack on militant strongholds in northern Hama
- Syria 2018-2019 and the Next Loop of the Great Game
- Syrian War Report – August 6, 2019: Syrian Military Vows To Resume Operations Against Militants
- الجيش السوري يحبط هجوما لـ(أجناد القوقاز) بريف إدلب الشرقي
- وحدات من الجيش تنفذ رمايات مكثفة على معاقل الإرهابيين في سهل الغاب
Filed under: Al Qaeda, Moderate Terrorist, SAA, Salafis, Takfiris, Turkey, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Hama |
Leave a Reply