Syrian Army inflicts heavy losses in ISIS ranks in central Syria, Russian Warplanes Destroy Two Early Warning Posts In Northern Hama, Kill Several Militants

Posted on August 7, 2019 by martyrashrakat
By News Desk
 –

 

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) struck back against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in central Syria, launching several attacks on the terrorist group’s positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region.

Using both air and ground strikes, the Syrian Army began their assault by targeting a number of Islamic State terrorists near the T-3 Pumping Station in the eastern part of the Homs Governorate on Wednesday.

Following an attack near the T-3 Station, the Syrian military expanded their strikes to the Deir Ezzor Governorate’s western border, where they killed several members of the Islamic State and inflicted heavy damage on their military equipment.

The Syrian Arab Army recently stepped up their strikes against the Islamic State, following several hit-and-run attacks that resulted in a number of casualties for the military in both central and eastern Syria.

RUSSIAN WARPLANES DESTROY TWO EARLY WARNING POSTS IN NORTHERN HAMA, KILL SEVERAL MILITANTS

Russian warplanes destroyed on August 7 two militant early warning posts in the northern Hama countryside, known as the 20th post and the Eagle post.

Early warning posts, usually stationed in plain sights, are tasked with monitoring flights of Russian and Syrian warplanes. The posts, some of which are linked with the White Helmet, warn militants throughout Greater Idlib fromof possible airstrikes on their positions.

Opposition activists acknowledged that four militants, including two commanders known as Abu Jalbib and Abdo al-Nasan, were killed in the Russian airstrikes on the early warning posts.

Russian Warplanes Destroy Two Early Warning Posts In Northern Hama, Kill Several Militants

On the left Abu Jalbib and Abdo al-Nasan on the right.

In the last 24 hours, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated the villages of al-Zaka and al-Arbaeen in northern Hama with direct support from the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The SAA will likely advance further in northern Hama in the upcoming few hours. Heavy Russian and Syrian airstrikes are already pounding militants’ positions in the key towns of Kafr Zita and al-Lataminah.

