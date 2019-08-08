Health Ministry: Over 42 Thousand Patients Died, Health Disaster Exacerbated Due to Closure of Sana’a Int. Airport

Posted on by martyrashrakat

According to the Ministry of Public Health and Population, the continued closure of Sana’a International Airport by the US-Saudi aggression has resulted in the death of more than 42 thousand patients who were unable to travel abroad for treatment. The Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, on the occasion of three years since the closure of Sana’a International Airport, that more than 350 thousand patients with various cancers and other diseases need to travel to be treated, in addition to the injured people of children, women and men.

The statement pointed out that the closure of Sana’a Airport led to the disappearance of a large number of important life-saving drugs, whether from the stores of the ministry or the commercial market. The Ministry said that the medicines that expired as a result of the closure of Sana’a Airport needed very special conditions for transport in terms of cooling and speed of delivery and has to come through Sana’a Airport.

The Ministry strongly condemned the continued closure of Sana’a Airport, although the airport is ready to receive all civil aircraft, the United Nations organizations’ and international organizations’ aircraft witness to this. The Ministry holds the countries leading the aggression, Saudi Arabia and USA, all the consequences of this siege, whether casualties or material damage.

