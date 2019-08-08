Syrian Army Gains More Ground After Repelling Large Counter-Attack In Northern Hama

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued its advance in the northern Hama countryside on August 8 and captured the village of Sakhar, its key hilltop and the nearby silos.

Pro-government activists said that Syrian special forces infiltrated militants’ defenses in Sakhar in the early hours of the morning, forcing them to withdraw from the village and its surroundings.

A day earlier, the SAA repelled a counter-attack by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) on its newly-establishedpositions in the town of al-Zaka. Sources affiliated with the elite Tiger Forces said that the terrorist group suffered from heavy losses in the failed attack.

“The Tiger Forces eliminated the militants’ offensive on al-Zaka from the direction of al-Lataminah, which consisted of seven vehicles, a battle tank and two BMP vehicles,” a Facebook page affiliated with the Tiger Forces said.

The SAA will likely advance further in northern Hama in the upcoming few hours, as militants’ positions in the region are reportedly collapsing.

The SAA’s advance is a major blow to HTS and its allies, which depicted the recent ceasefire as a “victory,” claiming that the army can’t advance in their territory anymore.

