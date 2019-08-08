Syrian Army storms first strategic town inside of southwest Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s offensive is not slowing down in northern Syria, despite the recent influx of Turkish troops in the northern countryside of Hama.

Backed by heavy artillery and airstrikes, the Syrian Army made their first push to capture the key town of Al-Hobeit in southwestern Idlib this evening.

According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Army is looking to capitalize on their recent advance in northern Hama by seizing the first strategic town in the Idlib Governorate that is out of their hands.

Tonight’s assault on Al-Hobeit is led by the elite Tiger Forces, who have been main Syrian military unit attacking the militants in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

It was originally believed that the Syrian military was going to capture Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah first; however, with their recent success at the large hilltop of Tal Sakher, the army chose to make a push to capture Al-Hobeit from the joint forces of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured two new villages in Hama’s northern countryside from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies.

Pro-government sources said that army units stormed Jaysat and Dimon in the late hours of August 8 under the cover of heavy airstrikes. Militants were forced out of the two villages after sustaining heavy loses.

After securing Jaysat and Dimon, the SAA advanced towards HTS’ positions in the nearby town of Hobait, where heavy clashes are reportedly taking place now. The Abkhazian Network News Agency (ANNA) released photos showing army units approaching the key town.

In the early morning, the SAA entered the village of Sakhar, its key hilltop and the nearby silos after a successful special operation.

The army will likely impose its control of Hobait in the upcoming few hours. This would be a major blow to HTS and its allies, as the town is one of the “gateways” to the southern Idlib countryside.

