Syrian Army storms first strategic town inside of southwest Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s offensive is not slowing down in northern Syria, despite the recent influx of Turkish troops in the northern countryside of Hama.
Backed by heavy artillery and airstrikes, the Syrian Army made their first push to capture the key town of Al-Hobeit in southwestern Idlib this evening.
Tonight’s assault on Al-Hobeit is led by the elite Tiger Forces, who have been main Syrian military unit attacking the militants in northern Hama and southern Idlib.
It was originally believed that the Syrian military was going to capture Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah first; however, with their recent success at the large hilltop of Tal Sakher, the army chose to make a push to capture Al-Hobeit from the joint forces of Jaysh Al-Izza and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
SYRIAN ARMY CAPTURES TWO NORTHERN HAMA VILLAGES IN NIGHT ATTACK (PHOTOS)
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has captured two new villages in Hama’s northern countryside from Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies.
Pro-government sources said that army units stormed Jaysat and Dimon in the late hours of August 8 under the cover of heavy airstrikes. Militants were forced out of the two villages after sustaining heavy loses.
After securing Jaysat and Dimon, the SAA advanced towards HTS’ positions in the nearby town of Hobait, where heavy clashes are reportedly taking place now. The Abkhazian Network News Agency (ANNA) released photos showing army units approaching the key town.
In the early morning, the SAA entered the village of Sakhar, its key hilltop and the nearby silos after a successful special operation.
The army will likely impose its control of Hobait in the upcoming few hours. This would be a major blow to HTS and its allies, as the town is one of the “gateways” to the southern Idlib countryside.
MILITARY SITUATION IN SYRIA ON AUGUST 8, 2019 (MAP UPDATE)
A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:
- The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated Sakhar and its surroundings in northern Hama;
- An intense SAA bombing is reported in the surroundings of al-Lataminah and Khan Shaykhun;
- A firefight was reported south fo al-Samariyah;
- Turkey and U.S. have concluded their talks on northeastern Syria with an agreement to establish a “peace corridor” in the SDF-controlled area;
- Three children were killed and two other civilians were injured in a large blast that rocked al-Qahtaniyah;
- The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) security operation was reported in Shuhayl. The US-backed group continues efforts to hunt ISIS cells on the eastern bank of the Euphrates;
- Militants launched a barrage of Grad rockets at the key towns of al-Haffah and al-Qardahah in northern Lattakia.
