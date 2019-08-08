U.S. Embassy in Lebanon Violates Diplomatic Norms, Issues Statement on Local Incident

Posted on August 8, 2019

August 7, 2019

In a blatant interference in Lebanon’s local politics, the US embassy in Beirut issued on Wednesday a statement on Qabrshmoun incident.

“The United States supports fair and transparent judicial review without any political interference. Any attempt to use the tragic June 30 event in Qabrshmoun to advance political objectives should be rejected. The US has conveyed in clear terms to Lebanese authorities our expectation that they will handle this matter in a way that achieves justice without politically motivated inflammation of sectarian or communal tensions,” the statement read.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA

