New Heroic Op in WB: “Israeli” Soldier Stabbed to Death, ‘Israel’ Concerned about More Palestinian Attacks on Settlers Planned in Gaza

In a new heroic operation and as part of the successive “Israeli” failures to end the Palestinian resistance, a Palestinian man was able to stab an “Israeli” army soldier to death in the West bank.

The “Israeli” army along with the Police and Shit Bet failed till now to capture the Palestinian men despite the massive manhunt.

Hebrew local media reported that there have been no arrests as of yet.

“This morning we have learned of a terrible stabbing attack,” “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu said.

—

As the Zionist authorities announced that a soldier was stabbed and killed in Gush Etzionin the occupied West Bank, the various media outlets in ‘Israel’ reflected the large scale case of fear and worry about the possible recurrence of the incident.

The Israeli analysts considered that the operation alarms more attacks planned in Gaza Strip, adding that all the security measures cannot prevent such incidents when they target individuals.

The Zionist media outlets recalled the abduction of three settlers in the same area, warning against similar kidnapping incidents in the near future.

In a sign of the Israeli tension, the occupation troops got alerted at Jalemeh crossing in the West Bank when an armed Palestinian managed to cross into the territories occupied in 1948.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

