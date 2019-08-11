Map Update: Syrian Army’s Progress In Northwestern Hama, Southern Idlib

Posted on August 11, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Map Update: Syrian Army’s Progress In Northwestern Hama, Southern Idlib

Map Update: Syrian Army's Progress In Northwestern Hama, Southern Idlib

Click to see the full-size image

SYRIAN ARMY ELIMINATES THREE SENIOR TURKISH-BACKED COMMANDERS

South Front

11.08.2019

Three senior commanders of the so called Jaysh al-Ahrar were eliminated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) during the recent battles in northern Hama and southern Idlib, the Turkish-backed group acknowledged on August 11.

The commanders were identified as Tunisian citizen Abu Misab al-Tunisi, the general military commander of Jaysh al-Ahrar, Abu Sutif al-Binishi, the general commander of the group’s special forces and Abu Qutadah al-Homsi, the main coordinator of the group’s operations room.

Syrian Army Eliminates Three Senior Turkish-Backed Commanders

From right to left: Abu Misab al-Tunisi, Abu Sutif al-Binishi and Abu Qutadah al-Homsi

Formed in 2016 by several groups, which defected from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement, Jaysh al-Ahrar was among the first factions to join Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). In 2017, the faction left the al-Qaeda-affiliated group before joining the so called National Front for Liberation (NFL) a year later.

Jaysh al-Ahrar lost dozens of militants and commander in the last few months while fighting the SAA on behalf of HTS in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

The elimination of these three senior commanders is another major blow to Jaysh al-Ahrar, that may face its end soon.

Related Videos

Related News

 

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Brotherhood, Moderate Terrorist, MUSLIM ZIONISTS, Nusra Front, Russia, Syria, Takfiris, Turkey, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: , |

«

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: