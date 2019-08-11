Map Update: Syrian Army’s Progress In Northwestern Hama, Southern Idlib

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated al-Hobait, Maghar al-Hamam, Maghar al-Hantah and Tell Sukayk;

The village of Sukayk remains contested;

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham attack on Tell Sukayk was repelled by the SAA. Militants used at least one SVBIED;

Strikes hit militant positions near Khayn Shaykhun and Kafr Zita.

SYRIAN ARMY ELIMINATES THREE SENIOR TURKISH-BACKED COMMANDERS

South Front

Three senior commanders of the so called Jaysh al-Ahrar were eliminated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) during the recent battles in northern Hama and southern Idlib, the Turkish-backed group acknowledged on August 11.

The commanders were identified as Tunisian citizen Abu Misab al-Tunisi, the general military commander of Jaysh al-Ahrar, Abu Sutif al-Binishi, the general commander of the group’s special forces and Abu Qutadah al-Homsi, the main coordinator of the group’s operations room.

Formed in 2016 by several groups, which defected from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement, Jaysh al-Ahrar was among the first factions to join Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). In 2017, the faction left the al-Qaeda-affiliated group before joining the so called National Front for Liberation (NFL) a year later.

Jaysh al-Ahrar lost dozens of militants and commander in the last few months while fighting the SAA on behalf of HTS in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

The elimination of these three senior commanders is another major blow to Jaysh al-Ahrar, that may face its end soon.

