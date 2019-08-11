Palestinians Heroically Confront Israeli Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 11, 2019

Palestinians heroically confronted on Sunday brutal Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque, with dozens hurt, including Grand Al-Quds Mufti.

Clashes erupted as dozens of Zionist settlers, backed by Israeli occupation forces arrive at the holy site, also known as Al Haram Al Sharif, in the Old City of Al-Quds.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured including Grand Mufti of Al-Quds, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein and former minister Adnan Al-Hasani, Palestinian media reported.

Israeli media also reported the clashes, saying Palestinian worshippers were marking Eid Al-Adha “which coincides with” the so-called Jewish holiday of Tisha B’Av.

The clashes erupted around 9:30 A.M. after Palestinian worshipers finished their prayers, with occupation police fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters, Haaretz reported.

Source: Agencies

August 11, 2019

Two major Palestinian resistance movements warned on Sunday that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a redline, calling for escalating Intifada (uprising) against the Israeli enemy.

The remarks by Hamas and Islamic Jihad come as Zionist settlers, backed by Israeli occupation forces, stage brutal crackdown on Palestinian worshipers at the holy site earlier on Sunday.

“Al-Aqsa is a red line and our people won’t fall behind defending it,” Hamas said in a statement.

“The craziness of the occupation government and other Zionist extremists will have noxious consequences on them,” the Palestinian resistance movement warned, stressing that the Israeli occupation bears full responsibility of such attack.

Hamas, meanwhile, hailed the Palestinian worshipers who sacrificed themselves in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Islamic Jihad for its part, called for escalating the Intifada (uprising) against the Israeli occupation, stressing that the resistance is the “only path to respond to the Israeli hegemony and terror.”

In a statement, the Islamic Jihad called upon other Palestinian factions to hold an urgent meeting in order to set a strategy that aims at confronting the Israeli attacks.

“The Israeli occupation bears full responsibility for the repercussions of its aggression and crimes against our people,” the resistance movement said in the statement, stressing that the Palestinian people will defend its land and holy sites.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured as IOF attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday, including Grand Al-Quds Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Hussein and former minister Adnan Al-Hasani.

Source: Palestinian media

