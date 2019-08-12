Kashmir: “Since the Guilty Do Not Admit Their Guilt & Public Memory is Short…”

See Behind The Veil

Jinnah said these words, which make the title of this outburst of mine, at a time when he announced the Day of Deliverance in November 1939 at the resignation of Congress’ 1937 provincial governments elected under the Government of India act 1935 – the infamous British attempt to impose a constitutional framework on British India against the will of her people.

The 2 or so years of Congress rule in British Indian provinces under the umbrella of British governors and of course a British viceroy, proved to be the greatest watershed in Indian Muslim history – an eye opener for the Indian Muslim and for the few British who were not afflicted with the historical ailment of delusion that British imperialism has continued to suffer from just like its more contemporary counterparts in the present-day world i.e. the American imperialism, the notorious Zionist imperialism, not to forget Hindu imperialism working…