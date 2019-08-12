Kashmir: “Since the Guilty Do Not Admit Their Guilt & Public Memory is Short…”

Posted on August 12, 2019 by Zara Ali

Kashmir will bleed but never give up!

See Behind The Veil

Jinnah said these words, which make the title of this outburst of mine, at a time when he announced the Day of Deliverance in November 1939 at the resignation of Congress’ 1937 provincial governments elected under the Government of India act 1935  – the infamous British attempt to impose a constitutional framework on British India against the will of her people.

The 2 or so years of Congress rule in British Indian provinces under the umbrella of British governors and of course a British viceroy, proved to be the greatest watershed in Indian Muslim history – an eye opener for the Indian Muslim and for the few British who were not afflicted with the historical ailment of delusion that British imperialism has continued to suffer from just like its more contemporary counterparts in the present-day world i.e. the American imperialism, the notorious Zionist imperialism, not to forget Hindu imperialism working…

View original post 1,919 more words

Advertisements

Filed under: Hindu Imperialism, India, Indian Hegemony, Indian Lies, Indian Lobby, Indian Terrorism, Occupied Jammu Kashmir, Pakistan | Tagged: , |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: