Sanaa Says Saudi Coalition Committed Massacre in Hajjah, Lashes out at International Silence

August 11, 2019

Source: Al-Massirah (translated by Al-Manar English Website)

Yemeni Health Ministry said the Saudi-led coalition had committed massacre in the province of Hajjah, lashing out at international silence over crimes committed against Yemeni people.

The ministry said the Saudi-led coalition carried out strike in Hajjah, killing nine people, including five children and two women.

The strike also injured 18 other civilians including four children, the ministry said, noting that most of the injured were in critical condition, Yemen’s Beirut-based Al-Massirah TV channel reported.

The ministry slammed the international community over its silence, noting that such behavior gives green light to the Saudi-led coalition to go ahead with crimes against Yemeni people.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

