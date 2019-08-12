Syrian Defense Minister Visited Liberated Town Of Al-Habit In Southern Idlib (Video)

12.08.2019
On August 12, Syrian Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Ali Abullah Ayoub visited a frontline between the Syrian Arab Army and radical militants in southern Idlib. The defense minister visited the recently liberated town of al-Hobit and participated in a briefing with field commanders.
According to the Syrian state media, Ayoub also visited wounded soldiers in Abdul Qader Shaqfa Hospital in the ciy of Homs. He congratulated them on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
Defense Minister Visits al-Habit Town in Idleb Hours after Liberation
The visit of the defense minister to the frontline in al-Hobit just a few hours after the end of the fierce clashes is an important indication allowing to get a wider pictutre of the conflict in Syria. The resolute desire of the Syrian military and political leadership was one of the factors that allowed the coutnry to pass through the most complicated phases of the conflict and, thanks to help from Russia and Iran, turn the tide of the war.
