Did Indian Intelligence Invent a Russian Diplomatic Statement to Pressure Moscow on Kashmir? — Astute News

It remains unclear at the time of writing whether the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs really did back India’s unilateral actions in Kashmir or not, with the mysterious circumstances surrounding its now-viral alleged statement of support suggesting that it might have even been invented by Indian intelligence as part of their third infowar against Moscow […]
