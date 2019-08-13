August 9 | International Solidarity Movement | West Bank, occupied Palestine Israeli settlers launched a series of violent attacks against Palestinians across the West Bank last night, smashing car windows and assaulting an elderly man. Attacks took place simultaneously in multiple locations between 22:00 and 24:00 on the night of August 8, near the illegal…
via Settlers attack Palestinians across the West Bank after Israeli soldier death — International Solidarity Movement
