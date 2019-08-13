Why Don’t Activists Care About The Kashmiris As Much As The Rohingyas? — Eurasia Future

Posted on August 13, 2019 by Zara Ali

It’s certainly peculiar that the international activist community cares more for the Rohingyas than the Kashmiris despite both of these people being Muslim minorities that are facing a similar threat of ethnic cleansing, which suggests that there must be more behind their double standards than initially meets the eye. The […] The post Why Don’t…

via Why Don’t Activists Care About The Kashmiris As Much As The Rohingyas? — Eurasia Future

Advertisements

Filed under: India, Indian Hegemony, Indian Lies, Indian Lobby, Occupied Jammu Kashmir | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: