It’s certainly peculiar that the international activist community cares more for the Rohingyas than the Kashmiris despite both of these people being Muslim minorities that are facing a similar threat of ethnic cleansing, which suggests that there must be more behind their double standards than initially meets the eye. The […] The post Why Don’t…
via Why Don’t Activists Care About The Kashmiris As Much As The Rohingyas? — Eurasia Future
Advertisements
Filed under: India, Indian Hegemony, Indian Lies, Indian Lobby, Occupied Jammu Kashmir | Tagged: Indian Occupied Kashmir |
Leave a Reply