Sayyed Nasrallah to Iran’s Zarif: US, Defeated by Popular Resistance Group, Stands Helpless in Face of Islamic Republic

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah sent a cable to the Iranian foreign minister Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, expressing solidarity with him in face of the US sanctions and hailing his powerful stances in face of the world’s tyrants, mainly the US administration, in all international forums.

“When the US administration announced imposing sanctions on you personally, my brethren and I mulled sending a solidarity cable to you; however, we decided to delay it till August 14 which marks the anniversary of Hezbollah divine victory over US ‘Israel’ in 2006 war.”

Sayyed Nasrallah told Zarif that 2006 war was decided and planned by the US administration and carried out by the Israeli army which was chosen because it was considered as the most powerful army in the region.

John Bolton, US Ambassador to the United Nations Security Council at that time, told An Arab official that the war would never be halted before crushing Hezbollah, according to Sayyed Nasrallah’s cable which added that Bolton, at the end of the war, told the same official that if the war had continued, ‘Israel’ would face a catastrophe.

Sayyed Nasrallah wondered how US, defeated by a popular resistance group, would be in face of a major regional country, adding that Bolton (Trump’s National Security Adviser) who is threatening to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran, has never made any achievement throughout his life.

Hezbollah leader hailed the Iranian top diplomat’s powerful stances, which stick to right and truth, in face of the world’s tyrants, mainly the US administration, in all international forums, describing it as the greatest jihad.

“They wanted to besiege, relegate and terrify you, but you have gained a stronger presence, more powerful influence and higher status, and so you will remain, if God wills, defending the oppressed and vulnerable as well as the resistance fighters”

God bless you! Sayyed Nasrallah closed his cable to Dr. Zarif.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website

August 14, 2019

Thirteen years after the victory over the usurper “Israeli” entity in the July 2006 war, Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated Lebanon’s leadership, people, Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance on the anniversary of the 33-day war.

In marking the occasion, Zarif told Al-Ahed News that the victory exposed the “truth” about “Israel”.

“The Lebanese people and the Islamic Resistance have proved to the world the truth that the Zionist entity can be defeated. No matter how much this entity wants to wage wars, set fires and shed the blood of the people in this region, it cannot,” Tehran’s top diplomat said in a joint interview with Al-Ahed and Al-Nour Radio.

“This victory was a victory for the entire region, international rights and proper international relations,” Zarif added.

“The people of the region and the world owe it to the resistance of the Lebanese people, the Islamic Resistance and Hezbollah who confronted the arrogance of the Zionist entity. They also confronted the terrorism of the Takfiri group Daesh. They resisted this terrorist and Takfiri threat which was a scourge for the world,” the senior Iranian official explained.

Source: Websites

