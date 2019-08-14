The Betrayal of Muslim Kashmir

Posted on August 14, 2019 by Zara Ali

After a rather long break from the Geo-socio-political globe, I was thinking of availing a few days off my gruelling routine which essentially changes hands between the working woman and the housewife over the 24 hours the day affords me leaving little room for intellectual exercise.  I wanted to write during the Eid holidays but did not feel that peculiar thrust inside despite an array of thoughts on many subjects, and just then dropped down the newest bombshell – Modi’s government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian constitution that safe-guarded the demographic makeup of Kashmir and was symbolic of the ex-princely state’s special status given that Jammu & Kashmir is a legally disputed region, under Indian occupation, awaiting the ‘Indian permission’ to hold a plebiscite that would determine the future of the valley in line with the wishes of its people – a dream which has been more than…

