Kashmir: Seeking an Authentic Uproar

See Behind The Veil

Albeit I have been lamenting upon the lack of authentic uproar in the quarters of global activism over the past few days as far as the terrible and ironical plight of Muslim Kashmir, I have not been able to discount the kind of news headlines recently observed in British and American mainstream news media not to mention Al-Jazeera from the Middle East. Even the BBC ran a story on the recent turn of events wherein Muslim Kashmir has been effectively imprisoned under the watchful eyes of 900,000 armed Indian personnel stationed in their territory – the world’s most militarized zone which just became more militarized by around 200,000. Quite obviously, as The Guardian admits, the British are concerned about the probable repercussions of Modi’s rising fanaticism and the probable consequences spilling over on British soil given the huge population of British Pakistanis, predominantly of Kashmiri origin, totalling at approximately 1.1…