China Or Russia Testing Space Weapons?

15.08.2019
The US Air Force’s Outer Space Monitoring Service spotted the explosion of the third stage of a European Ariane 4 space rocket, the 18th US Air Force’s outer space control squadron reported on August 14.
According to the report, the third stage of the Ariane 4 rocket exploded in orbit and seven fragments were discovered. Prior to the destruction, the discarded rocket stage had orbited the Earth for nearly 27 years at an altitude ranging from 1,404 to 1,296 kilometres.
The Ariane-4 is a European disposable medium-class carrier rocket. It was used from 1988 to 2003. In 1992, the rocket launched three satellites into orbit: the US-French Topex / Poseidon, South Korea’s Kitsat-1 and France’s S80/T.
#18SPCS confirmed that the breakup of ARIANE 42P R/B (SCC#
22079) occurred on July 22, 2019, @ appx 0917 UTC. Tracking 7 associated
pieces – no indication caused by collision.
The 18th US Air Force reported that there was no indication that the incident was caused by “collision”. Therefore, the stage somehow ‘exploded on its own.’ This is a very suspicious claim.
It could be possible that the 18th US Air Force’s outer space control squadron just observed some space weapons testing. It’s unlikely that the test was conducted by the US because in this event it would not report the incident. EU states do have better targets than their own rocket to test such weapon systesm.
So, it could be possible that the rocket was destroyed by some Chinese or Russian weapon systems.
