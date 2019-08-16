Sayyed Nasrallah on “Grand Victory Day”: Any Future War Will Witness Live Streaming of Destroying ‘Israel’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Zeinab Therefore

Beirut – Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech during the Lebanese resistance party’s celebration of the 13th anniversary of the “Grand Victory” during the ‘Israeli’ 33-day July 2006 war on Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “The resistance took advantage of the July 2006 war experience, setting a developed military system to defend our land.”

He further noted that ‘Israel’ has been trying over 13 years to renovate its ground forces and its confidence to achieve victory but it is still disable to do that.

Voicing the strength of the axis of resistance, His Eminence stressed that the Zionists wanted during the July war to put an end to all the states of resistance in the region, however, he stated “today we have an axis of resistance that stretches from Palestine to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Yemen.”

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated an earlier promise that the enemy’s brigades and their tanks will be destroyed live on TV screens, adding that the world will witness the live broadcast of the destroying the ‘Israeli brigades that would enter Lebanon.”

His Eminence further explained that “The former head of the strategic planning at the ‘Israeli’ army confessed that the enemy’s entity is small and breakable, and that with a few number of accurate missiles, Hezbollah is able to inflict heavy costs on it in any war.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further highlighted the ‘Israeli’ domestic front’s chief’s saying that the “the borders between the domestic civil front and the military one will disappear in the first phases of any future war with Hezbollah.”

Resistance’s cost way less expensive than submission

Hezbollah Secretary General stressed that “We can now rely on the power of the axis of resistance which we boast belonging to,” noting that the martyrs of the stabbing operation that took place on Thursday in al-Quds are the sample of the Palestinian generation, the generation of the future and the resistance.”

Tackling the issue of resistance in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, His Eminence said “Syria endured the universal war and is heading with stable steps towards victory,” adding that “a strong and faithful resistance in Iraq forced the Americans to withdraw.” He then went on to say the “Yemen today is in a state of legendary endurance and stability, and that there are signs of the near defeat of the aggression.”

The resistance leader considered that “relying on the axis of resistance leads to stopping the aggression against Yemen thanks to the endurance, and will prevent Iraq from returning to the American hegemony.”

“With the might of the resistance front, al-Quds and the sanctities may be restores, and Gaza remains dignified with the hope filling the hearts of the Palestinians.”

His Eminence noted that “the cost of resistance is way less than that of submitting and compromising,” stressing that with the resistance the land, dignity, oil, sovereignty and honor remain, while with submission they would take them all.

Regarding the axis of resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah said that “when talking about a US war on Iran, the axis of resistance is the one that prevents the war through its solid stance, endurance and readiness to burst the region out.”

What prevents a war is the cohesion of the resistance front, Sayyed Nasrallah added.

Naming those pushing the region towards a war, Hezbollah Secretary General listed ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and some Gulf countries: “We want to stop the wars in Yemen and Syria and preserve stability in Iraq and Lebanon.”

Hinting to US President Donald Trump’s retreat from waging a war on Iran, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that it is because Trump recognized how strong and capable Iran is on the military level, not to mention its courage and bravery.

Resistance didn’t spare Zionists from fleeing under fire

Regarding the square of confrontation (comprising the villages of Ainatha, Bint Jbeil, Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun) where the celebration was held, Sayyed Nasrallah said this place witnessed one of the major battles during the July war, and it was a main decisive point during the war.

“The enemy was eyeing Bint Jbeil because it would have represented a moral and military achievement upon which it would build its achievements during the rest of the war,” the resistance leader explained, adding that “the Zionist war minister insisted on Bint Jbeil where the 200 Liberation celebration was held to deliver a speech in which he tells the world that ‘Israeli’ is not feebler than a spider web, but he also failed.”

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that “the resistance fighters confronted the enemy’s army a few meters away from one house to another and under tough military circumstances, and Allah blessed them with victory.”

The resistance didn’t spare the ‘Israeli’ from fleeing under, Sayyed Nasrallah said, explaining why the enemy committed massacres in the villages. “The ‘Israeli’ army wanted to present a field achievement but its defeat in Bint Jbeil made it desperate from making any ground achievement.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further praised the resistance men and the villagers who confirmed the spider web belief which the ‘Israeli’ was dying to eliminate.

Fire intended for the region will burn their faces

“The evidence on Iran’s power and will is the legal downing the US spy drone and the detaining of the British oil tanker,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

He further stressed that “The Iranian people refuse that their officials negotiate under pressure because their dignity is above all,” noting that “a war on Iran is a war on the entire axis of resistance, which means that the region will burn.”

Hence, His Eminence stressed that “the fire some are attempting to ignite in the region will burn their faces and entities, not only their fingers.”

The tripartite equation saved Lebanon

“Neither the US nor the international community and the Arab protection can remind Lebanon of a favor regarding its stability and freedom,” His Eminence said, adding that the tripartite equation of the Army, people and resistance is the one that made safety and stability in Lebanon.

“The scheme of 2006 war on Lebanon was supposed to crush the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, crush the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, stabilize the US occupation of Iraq, eliminate resistance there, in addition to isolating Iran on the way to topple it,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.

“July war stopped for one reason which is that the US and ‘Israel’ recognized their failure in making any achievement in this war and their fear of things turning against them.

“Had ‘Israel’ continued the war after what it had faced over its course, it would have been heading towards a major catastrophe; and had the US scheme succeeded, it would have led to American hegemony in the region, and the starting point would have been the July 2006 war.”

Invitation to the Second Liberation celebration

