Sayyed Nsrallah… The Well-Trusted ‘Enemy’, Hezbollah’s Biggest Secrets

August 15, 2019

Although the Zionist entity has been striving to eliminate Hezbollah’s No.1 in order to weaken the Lebanese resistance group, Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah became through his TV appearances the most trusted personality by the Israeli public during the 2006 July War.

Ody Levyl, an Israeli political psychology researcher at Ben Gurion University of the Negev, affirmed the relationship between Sayyed Nasrallah and the Israeli public, according to a poll conducted in 2006 and cited by Al-Mayadeen, Beirut-based Pan-Arab TV Satellite Channel.

He said that the Israelis, during the 33-day war, had only one reference in which they could trust to know what was really happening in the battlefield.

“There was only one leader for the Israeli home front in the war, [Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah. Because Israelis have seen in this man, who wear a black turban, a sincere and much more competent person than their leaders, “Levyl wrote.

According to the poll, the Israelis believed that the one who provided them with real information on the course of fighting and military actions taking place during the war, and who had great credibility was their No.1 enemy, Sayyed Nasrallah, andn without any competitor.

Levyl added, “The hatred against Nasrallah because he represents what hurts us, is a hatred of a different kind. A hatred that has never existed before towards a leader who is hostile to Israel.”

“Guess What’s in Nasrallah’s Head”

In an investigative report published by Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth in July 2007, a group of 15 experts described Sayyed Naasralah as “an intelligent man in a surprising way.”

The report, entitled “Experts inside Nasrallah’s Head”, found out that the Hezbollah leader “prepares well for his appearances” and “shows no sign of fear of death.”

“Nasrallah believes seriously about having a future, but he still has to face the challenges before him,” added the report, prepared by the group of experts.

The group, which included intelligence analysts, orientalists and psychologists among others, relied in their findings on a set of data including Sayyed Nasrallah’s body language and facial expressions.

“Biggest Secrets”

Furthermore, in the aftermath of the July War, the Washington Post had devoted an article to Hezbollah and its leader on August 14, 2006.

It described Hezbollah as “the best guerrilla group in the world”, attributing its power to its brilliance, secrecy, and Iranian funding.

The article also concluded that Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah “is absolutely one of biggest secrets” of the Lebanese resistance group.

