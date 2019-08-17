Balance of Deterrence: Yemen’s Latest Operation against Biggest Strategic Saudi Target

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced that the Yemeni forces targeted with 10 drones the Shaybah oil field and refinery, which belongs to Saudi Aramco Company.

The target has the largest strategic oil reserve in the Saudi Kingdom, which accommodates more than 1 billion barrels.

Saree stressed that targeting Aramco’s oil field and refinery comes as the first operation to establish a balance of deterrence.

The operation, dubbed “first balance of deterrence”, is part of the legitimate deterrence of the Saudi aggression’s crimes and siege, Saree noted.

The Yemeni air force and the Popular Committees carried out the largest attack in the Saudi depth since the beginning of the Saudi-US aggression on Yemen.

The forces have conducted attacks on an oil field affiliated to Saudi Aramco in the east of the kingdom in retaliation for Riyadh’s war on their country, al-Maseerah TV reported. Oil facilities at Shaybah, which has the largest strategic oil reserve in Saudi Arabia near the UAE border, were targeted by 10 Yemeni drones.

The Shaybah field and refinery has the largest strategic stockpile in the Kingdom and can accommodate more than one billion barrels, Yemen’s armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e.

Sare’e said the operation was launched as part of “a legitimate deterrence for the aggression crimes and siege” against the Yemeni nation.

He renewed call on companies and civilians to stay away from all vital sites in Saudi Arabia, adding that Yemen’s bank of targets inside the kingdom “expands daily” and that the future attacks would be more painful to the enemy.

“Forces of aggression have no choice but to stop the war and lift the siege on the Yemeni people,” Sare’e said.

Early on Saturday, Saudi-led coalition warplanes fired flares over Yemen’s southern port city of Aden near camps occupied by the Emirati-backed separatists.

The coalition also urged the southern separatists to withdraw from all sites they have recently captured in Aden.

However, Aden local officials said that although the UAE-sponsored elements had moved away from the nearly empty presidential palace and central bank, they were not quitting the city’s military camps.

“We will not retreat, we will not budge and planes will not scare us,” a statement from one of the brigades fighting as part of the Emirati-backed militants.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The Saudi Shaybah Oil Field was targeted by ten Yemeni drones as part of the latest operations to deter the Saudi crimes against Yemen.

Here are some important points to learn about it:

It is a desert area located east of Saudi Arabia.

It is some 10 kilometers away from the UAE’s Abu Dhabi border.

It was a disputed area between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

It is one of the most important oil fields in Saudi Arabia.

Its oil reserve is 16 billion barrels of crude oil and 25 trillion cubic meters of gas.

It produces some 600,000 barrels a day, and is capable to continue with the same range for around 70 years.

It was labeled by The Guardian as almost of same value as a gold mine rather than an oil field.

