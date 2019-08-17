Kashmir: And their Conscience Didn’t Stir!

See Behind The Veil

The United Nations’ Security Council met yesterday, August 16, to ponder upon the noise created by Pakistan & China over India’s iron-handed fascist move to alter the disputed status of the ex-princely state of British India i.e. Jammu and Kashmir – the unfinished affair pertaining to the partition of British India in 1947. After over 50 years the issue of Kashmir was again discussed by the high and mighty sitting on the Security Council. Sadly the truth is if China was not so vociferous in her concern, the closed-door meeting of the 5 permanent Security Council members would not have occurred in the first place. Yet despite China’s stern stand on the matter, the other Big Four i.e. America, Britain, Russia and France, did not feel the situation was pressing enough to convene an emergency session of the Council to further deliberate upon the fate of Muslim Kashmir, the gravity…