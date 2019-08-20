Breaking: Early reports of militants withdrawing from Khan Sheikhoun, northern Hama

Posted on August 20, 2019 by martyrashrakat

By News Desk
 –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar News on Tuesday morning that the militants have begun withdrawing from the city of Khan Sheikhoun and several towns in northern Hama.

According to the source, the militants have begun withdrawing from Khan Sheikhoun, Al-Latamnah, Kafr Zita, Morek, Latmeen, and several other areas.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Army has not entered any of these towns, nor is there an agreement for such a withdrawal.

This latest report comes just a day after the jihadist rebels lost a great deal of territory to the Syrian Arab Army at the northern axis of Khan Sheikhoun.

With the Turkish Army’s decision to not to enter Khan Sheikhoun, the militants are only left with two choices: stay and face a potential siege or withdraw and secure others areas in northern Syria.

20.08.2019

Late on August 19, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Tiger Forces started storming the militant stronghold of Khan Shaykhun in southern Idlib.

By August 20 morning, they had not liberated the town yet. However, according to both pro-militant and pro-government sources, Khan Shaykhun is about to fall into the hands of government troops.

Memanwhile, reports are surfacing that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) and other radical militant groups that have been for a long time in control of the area are now withdrawing from northern Hama and the countryside of Khan Shaykhun to the north.

