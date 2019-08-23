KHAN SHAYKHOON LIBERATED IN FORMIDABLE PINCER MOVEMENT; ALL HAMA LIBERATED!!!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The General Command of the Army and Armed forces announces : Khan Sheikhon city and the towns and villages of Morke, Latamneh, Kafer Zeitta, Latmin, M’arkabeh, Lahaya and Kaeb al-Fars plus strategic hills are now cleansed from terrorists.

“With strong determination to achieve victory, our armed forces positioned in the north of Hama and in the south of Idleb continued to advance on the ground and to defeat armed terrorist groups holed up in the region after inflicting heavy losses upon them,”the Command’s statement said today.

It went on to say: “After intensive strikes carried out over the past days and cordoning off the northern countryside of Hama, our brave soldiers have managed to clean the following towns: Khan Sheikhoun, Morek, Latamneh, Sayad hill, mostawda’at, Wadi Anz, Wadi Asal, Kafer Zetta, Latmin, M’akrabeh, Lhaya , Fares hill, Latmin, hill, Wadi Hasmin, Wadi Qesmin and Kaeb al-Faras.”

The statement affirmed the continuity of military operations against terrorist organizations till the liberation of all areas.

It stressed that operations will go ahead to remove the huge number of landmines planted previously by terrorists in the liberated areas in order to allow civilians to return to their homes in the region as soon as possible.

It had to happen sooner or later, the Turk plan to sever Idlib has flopped miserably. Abu Muhammad Al-Jawlaani’s plan to create a new all-Sunni Salafist Idlib nation is now at the very bottom of the abyss. American planners had better reckon with their own feckless plans to redefine the Middle East. Syria has won. Russia has won. Iran has battered all comers in a fight of the century. Technology, tactics and resilience marked this glorious day when the terrorists and their propagandists had to eat crow once and for all. I hope the dish was small and tasty.

As of this morning, Damascus time, the Syrian Army, its allies and supporters, have established full hegemony over all Hama Province for the first time since 2013. Khaan Shaykhoon, is now completely liberated. Don’t believe any of the propagandists who tell you there are “pockets of stiff resistance” in the south of the town. Don’t believe them. My source in Latakia whose wife has sent me his messages says he is there and is watching as engineers defuse explosive devices left behind by the cowering enemy in Khaan Shaykhoon itself.

Here are the towns that were liberated in both Hama and Idlib as of this morning:

Khaan Shaykhoon

Al-Mawrek (Mork)

Al-Lataamina

Tallat Al-Sayyaad

Ma’aar Kabba

Waadi ‘Anz

Waadi Al-‘Asal

Kafr Zaytaa

West Lahaayaa

East Layaayaa

Tal Faas

Tal Latmeen

Waadi Husmeen

Waadi Qismayn

Ka’ab Al-Furs

I just received a report that an entire garrison of Turks has been surrounded near Al-Mawrek. With the new T-90s and their home-built Sarab 1 and 2, the Turks will find it somewhat challenging to break the siege that’s tightening around them. It is a glorious day for the SAA.

MAP UPDATE: GOVERNMENT TROOPS FULLY LIBERATED NORTHERN HAMA POCKET

On August 23, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Tiger Forces and their allies fully libearated the northern Hama pocket, including the towns of Kafr Zita, Lataminah and Morek.

