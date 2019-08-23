Update
SYRIAN ARMY DEPLOYS TROOPS, BATTLE TANKS METERS AWAY FROM TURKISH POST AFTER CAPTURING MURAK (VIDEO, MAP)
On August 22, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the key town of Murak in northern Hama, thus imposing a direct siege on the Turkish observation post in the region.
Pro-government activists released a short video showing Syrian troops and battle tanks being deployed a few meters away from the Turkish post’s walls.
The Turkish military established Murak’s post last year as a part of a Russian-Turkish-Iranian de-escalation agreement. However, the post failed to put an end to the militants’ violations.
Dozens of Turkish soldiers and Syrian militants are reportedly trapped inside the post. The post also contains several armored vehicles and battle tanks.
Turkey had said that it will not withdraw its troops from the post. However, it is unclear how the post could remain in the area with the SAA controlling all of its surroundings.
SYRIAN ARMY LIBERATES KEY TOWNS IN BLITZ ADVANCE IN NORTHERN HAMA
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) secured early on August 23 most of the remaining towns, villages and hilltops inside the militants’ enclave in northern Hama.
Pro-government sources confirmed that the army captured the key towns and villages of Kafr Zita, al-Lataminah, al-Buwaydah, Latmeen, Lahaya and Maarkaba as well as the Fas hill.
The town of Murak and the Turkish observation post, south of it, are now the only two positions, which are still out of the army’s control. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the army is now working to tighten its siege on the Turkish post.
The SAA initiated its military operations inside the militants’ enclave a day earlier, capturing the village of Sayyad and two hilltops.
With the capture of these towns, Jaysh al-Izza, a close ally of al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has lost all of its strongholds. The group could dissolve itself, or join one of the Turkish-backed coalitions in northern Syria soon.
Syrian Army declares full control over Khan Sheikhoun after short battle: map
The Syrian Arab Army inside of Khan Sheikhoun after declaring full control over the city on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019.
BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 A.M.) – On Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army’s High Command announced that the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun was under the military’s control after a short battle.
The Syrian Arab Army was able to fully secure Khan Sheikhoun after entering the city from all axes on Wednesday; this was followed by a thorough combing operation to ensure that Khan Sheikhoun was cleared of all explosives and militants.
One of the major reasons Khan Sheikhoun fell so quickly to the Syrian Army was due to the military’s capture of the strategic hilltop of Talat Al-Nimr.
Talat Al-Nimr is a large hilltop that overlooks both the northern sector of Khan Sheikhoun and the Hama-Idlib Highway (var. M-5 Highway).
Following the loss of their most important supply line to Khan Sheikhoun, most of the militants inside the city abandoned their posts and fled to the Ta’manah area, where they exited the pocket before it was closed by the Syrian Army on Wednesday.
The Syrian Arab Army would follow up this advance by seizing several areas south of Khan Sheikhoun on Thursday.
With virtually nowhere to retreat, the remaining militants in northern Hama will likely rely on the Turkish Armed Forces for protection and a potential exit from this pocket.