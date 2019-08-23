Syrian Army Deploys Troops, Battle Tanks Meters Away From Turkish Post After Capturing Murak (Video, Map)

Update

On August 22, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the key town of Murak in northern Hama, thus imposing a direct siege on the Turkish observation post in the region.

Pro-government activists released a short video showing Syrian troops and battle tanks being deployed a few meters away from the Turkish post’s walls.

The Turkish military established Murak’s post last year as a part of a Russian-Turkish-Iranian de-escalation agreement. However, the post failed to put an end to the militants’ violations.

Dozens of Turkish soldiers and Syrian militants are reportedly trapped inside the post. The post also contains several armored vehicles and battle tanks.

Turkey had said that it will not withdraw its troops from the post. However, it is unclear how the post could remain in the area with the SAA controlling all of its surroundings.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) secured early on August 23 most of the remaining towns, villages and hilltops inside the militants’ enclave in northern Hama.

Pro-government sources confirmed that the army captured the key towns and villages of Kafr Zita, al-Lataminah, al-Buwaydah, Latmeen, Lahaya and Maarkaba as well as the Fas hill.

The town of Murak and the Turkish observation post, south of it, are now the only two positions, which are still out of the army’s control. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the army is now working to tighten its siege on the Turkish post.

The SAA initiated its military operations inside the militants’ enclave a day earlier, capturing the village of Sayyad and two hilltops.

With the capture of these towns, Jaysh al-Izza, a close ally of al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has lost all of its strongholds. The group could dissolve itself, or join one of the Turkish-backed coalitions in northern Syria soon.

–