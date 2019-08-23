Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (08 August – 21 August 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (08– 21 August 2019)

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory

8- 21 August 2019

2 Palestinians killed, including a child, under the pretext of carrying out stab and run-over attacks in the West Bank.

Great March of Return in Eastern Gaza Strip: 85 civilians injured, including 25 children and 6 women.

West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 73 civilians injured, including a Korean activist.

86 civilians, including 4 children and a woman, arrested during 189 incursions into the West Bank.

2 houses demolished and 20 facilities notified of demolition in occupied East Jerusalem while 3 houses received notices to halt construction works in Bethlehem.

6 shooting incidents reported against Palestinian fishing boats off Gaza shores.

46 temporary checkpoints established in the West Bank, where 2 Palestinian civilians were arrested.

Summary

During the reporting period, PCHR documented 210 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As part of the Israeli violations of the right to life and bodily integrity, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinians, including a child, and seriously wounded another child in the West Bank under the pretext of 2 separate stab and run-over attacks. On Thursday afternoon, 15 August 2019, the Israeli police officers stationed at Bab al-Silsila, Gate to al-Haram al-Sharief, in the old City of occupied East Jerusalem opened fire at 2 Palestinian children, who stabbed one of the officers. As a result, one of them was killed while the other was seriously wounded. PCHR investigations confirm that Israeli police could have used less fatal force against the children, or arrest them as they were within their reach. On 16 August 2019, an Israeli police officer in plain clothes opened fire at ‘Alaa’ Khader al-Hreimi (27), claiming he attempted to run over 2 settlers at a bus stop on Bypass Road (60) in “Gosh ‘Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. As a result, al-Hreimi was shot with several bullets and immediately died. However, nothing proves the Israeli claims, and it is still unknown if it was a deliberate run-over or just an accident.

Israeli forces injured 157 Palestinian civilians in addition to a Korean activist in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. 85 of them, including 25 children and 6 women, were injured at the Great March of Return while 72 others in the West Bank; 65 of them were injured after the Israeli forces’ raid of al-Aqsa Mosque yards in Jerusalem following Eid al-Adha Prayer,

Israel carried out 189 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and raided civilian houses, attacking and enticing fear among residents. Moreover, 86 Palestinians were arrested, including 4 children and a woman.

Under the settlement expansion activities in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusaelm, PCHR documented 9 incidents where Israeli forces notified 3 houses of stopping construction works, west of Bethlehem in addition to dismantling a barrack and confiscating equipment in Hebron. Furthermore, 2 houses were demolished in Beit Hanina in occupied Jerusalem while 20 demolition and evacuation notices were distributed to commercial facilities in the vicinity of Qalendia refugee camp. Meanwhile, Israeli settlers carried out 4 attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank.

During the reporting period, the Israeli naval forces continued their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen and their equipment at sea though sailing within the allowed fishing area. This week witnessed 6 shooting and chasing incidents against the fishermen and their boats.

In terms of the Israeli closure policy, it should be highlighted that Israel continues its closure of the Gaza Strip for the 14th consecutive year, severely restricting the freedom of movement of persons and goods and isolating the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and the rest of the world. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation and with temporary and permanent checkpoints. During this week, 46 temporary military checkpoints were erected, and 2 Palestinian civilians were arrested there.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip

At approximately 18:00 on Friday, 09 August 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence in eastern Khan Younis opened fire at a group of Palestinian young men, who protested in eastern Khuza’ah village. As a result, 2 children were hit with live bullets in the lower extremities. They were taken to Gaza European Hospital and their injuries classified as moderate.

The 70th Great March of Return took off in eastern Gaza Strip on Friday, 16 August 2019, titled “Palestinian Youth’s Friday.” The Israeli attacks resulted in 83 injuries among civilians, including 24 children, 6 women including a female paramedic.

The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip : At approximately 16:30 on Friday, 16 August 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. The protest involved activities such as national songs of the Palestinian heritage, speeches by political leaders in addition to raising the Palestinian flag At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 27 of them were injured, including 11 children and a woman: 16, including 7 children, were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 5, including 2 children and a woman, were hit with a rubber bullet; and 6 including 2 children, were hit with teargas canisters.

: At approximately 16:30 on Friday, 16 August 2019, hundreds of civilians marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return in Abu Safiyah area, northeast of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip. The protest involved activities such as national songs of the Palestinian heritage, speeches by political leaders in addition to raising the Palestinian flag At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces stationed behind sand berms and in military vehicles along the border fence, fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas canisters at the protesters. As a result, 27 of them were injured, including 11 children and a woman: 16, including 7 children, were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 5, including 2 children and a woman, were hit with a rubber bullet; and 6 including 2 children, were hit with teargas canisters. Gaza City: hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Tens of young men approached the border with Israel and threw stones at soldiers using slingshots. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 6 civilians injured, including a child: 5 were hit with rubber bullets and 1 with a tear gas canister.

hundreds of civilians marched in eastern Malakah area, east of Gaza City. Speeches, theatrical performances and other segments were performed at the protest central encampment. Tens of young men approached the border with Israel and threw stones at soldiers using slingshots. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 6 civilians injured, including a child: 5 were hit with rubber bullets and 1 with a tear gas canister. Central Gaza Strip: at approximately 15:30, hundreds of civilians, including women, children and families, took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests; hundreds, including women and children, gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 3 – 300 meters while tens approached the fence at a range varying between 2 – 70 meters. Some protestors attempted to throw stones at Israeli soldiers with slingshots. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with 9 military SUVs, responded with live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at the protesters, wounding 10 civilians, including a child. Among those injured, 5 were shot with live bullets and shrapnel, one with rubber bullets and 4 directly hit with teargas canisters. ‘Arabi Maher ‘Abed al-Hameed Abu Hasnah (29) sustained serious wounds after being shot with a live bullet in his testicles.

at approximately 15:30, hundreds of civilians, including women, children and families, took part in the eastern Bureij refugee camp protests; hundreds, including women and children, gathered adjacent to the border fence at a range varying between 3 – 300 meters while tens approached the fence at a range varying between 2 – 70 meters. Some protestors attempted to throw stones at Israeli soldiers with slingshots. The Israeli soldiers, reinforced with 9 military SUVs, responded with live and rubber bullets in addition to teargas canisters at the protesters, wounding 10 civilians, including a child. Among those injured, 5 were shot with live bullets and shrapnel, one with rubber bullets and 4 directly hit with teargas canisters. ‘Arabi Maher ‘Abed al-Hameed Abu Hasnah (29) sustained serious wounds after being shot with a live bullet in his testicles. Khan Younis: Hundreds participated in in Khuza’a protests; hundreds gathered in the camp’s central tent where national songs and speeches by political leaders were performed. Dozens of protestors were present tens of meters away from the border fence. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 23 civilians injured, including 5 children and 3 women: 14 were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 9 were hit with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

Hundreds participated in in Khuza’a protests; hundreds gathered in the camp’s central tent where national songs and speeches by political leaders were performed. Dozens of protestors were present tens of meters away from the border fence. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 23 civilians injured, including 5 children and 3 women: 14 were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and 9 were hit with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters. Rafah: Hundreds participated in the eastern Shokah protests, where no activities were reported due to the power outage. Dozens approached the border fence and threw stones. The Israeli soldiers used live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters against the protestors. As a result, 17 civilians were injured, including 6 children and a volunteer paramedic: 6 were shot with live bullets, 4 shot with rubber bullets and 7 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The volunteer paramedic Nour ‘Atah Mohamed Saleem (16) was hit with a rubber bullet in her abdomen and sustained minor wounds. Additionally, Basem Raied Barakat (24) was hit with a live bullet in his right thigh; his condition was deemed critical.

Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

At approximately 13:30 on Friday afternoon, 16 August 2019, Palestinians from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah launched their weekly peaceful protest and headed towards the village’s eastern entrance that has been closed by Israeli forces for the past 15 years in favor of “Kedumim” settlement. The demonstrators chanted national slogans demanding end of the occupation and protested the Israeli forces’ crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms while the soldiers fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the shoulder, a 23-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the leg and a Korean activist (26) was hit with a rubber bullet to the head.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 03:00 on Friday 09 August 2019, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Nabi Younis area. The soldiers patrolled between houses, causing fear among the residents. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers, while the latter fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 of the stone-throwers were hit with rubber bullets to the lower extremities of their bodies and were transferred to a hospital in Hebron for treatment.

At approximately 17:30 on Monday, 12 August 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence in eastern Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern al-Fukhari area. The shooting continued for half an hour; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 14:10 on Tuesday, 13 August 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence in eastern Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural lands in eastern ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, al-Qararah and al-Fukhari areas. The shooting continued for an hour; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 16:00 on Tuesday, 13 August 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence in eastern Khan Younis, opened fire at Palestinian young men present in eastern Khuza’a protests. The shooting continued for few minutes; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 14:30 on Wednesday, 14 August 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence in eastern Khan Younis, opened fire at sewage vacuum truck adjacent to Khuza’a eastern camp; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 16:00 on Thursday, 15 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northeast of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

On Tuesday evening, 15 August 2019, Israeli police officers stationed at Bab al-Silsila, Gate to Haram al-Shariefd, in the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem, opened fire at two Palestinian children. The children had carried out stab attacks against police officers, one of them was killed in the attack while the other was seriously wounded.

According to eyewitnesses’ statement, at approximately 18:10, when Nasim Mokafeh Abu Romi (14) and Hamoudah Khader al-Sheikh (16), from al-‘Izariyah village, east of occupied East Jerusalem, were leaving from Bab al-Silsila, they pulled out 2 knifes they had hidden under their clothes and stabbed Israeli police officers stationed at the gate. Al-Sheikh caused moderate wounds to a police officer in the upper part of his body. The Israeli police fired a barrage of live bullets at the children, killing Abu Romi and seriously wounding al-Sheikh. During the shooting, ‘Omran Samir al-Rajbi (36), al-Aqsa Mosque caretaker, was shot with a live bullet to the thigh and taken to al-Makassed Hospital in eastern Jerusalem for treatment.

The Israeli police said in its statement: “At approximately 06:00, 2 Palestinian minors stabbed a police officer at Bab al-Silsila in Jerusalem’s Old City. The police officer was wounded and then referred for medical treatment.” The police spokesperson said: “police officers present in the area immediately opened fire at the 2 suspects. In addition, a person, who was near scene, was wounded in the leg and is being treated.” PCHR’s preliminary investigations confirm that the Israeli police officers could have used less lethal force or they could have arrested the children as the distance between them was short, so they were able to control them.

Soon after the shooting, the Israeli forces closed al-Aqsa Mosque Gates and prevented civilians from entering or leaving it. Two hours later, the Israeli forces allowed the officers of the Islamic Endowments Department (Awqaf) to enter al-Aqsa Mosque and prevented worshipers under 50 years old from entering al-Aqsa Mosque.

In al-‘Izariyah and Abu Dese villages, east of occupied East Jerusalem, violent clashes erupted between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian youth, who threw Molotov Cocktails and fireworks at the military point in the village; set tires on fire and set barriers in several areas. The clashes continued for the next day despite a strike in both villages, during which Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the young men, wounding a volunteer paramedic with a rubber bullet to the head. Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement that a volunteer paramedic was hit with a rubber bullet to the head while covering the clashes in Abu Dese village, east of Jerusalem. PRCS pointed that its crews offered first aid for the wounded paramedic and then transferred him to a Palestinian hospital for treatment.

At approximately 01:00 on Friday, 16 August 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence in eastern Khan Younis area, fired flare bombs and opened fire in the border area; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 16 August 2019, an Israeli police officer wearing civilian clothes opened fire at ‘Ala’a Khader al-Haremi (27) claiming that he carried out a run-over attack against 2 settlers present on Street (60) in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. As a result, ‘Ala’a was shot with many live bullets, causing his death. Zaki Heller, a spokesman for the Magen David Adom emergency service (MDA) said that a police officer in civilian clothing opened fire at a man driving a vehicle with an Israeli registration plate as the driver was speeding towards a 17-year-old settler and 19-year-old female civilian. Heller pointed out that the injuries of both settlers classified between moderate and serious. It should be noted that al-Haremi, a former prisoner and have one child, served 3 years in the Israeli prisons. Nothing affirms the Israeli claims and if the run over incident was deliberate or accidental.

At approximately 00:20 on Saturday, 17 August 2019, an Israeli warplane launched 4 missiles at an open land in eastern Deir al-Balah area. The bombardment caused severe damage to the land; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 09:00 on the same day, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Shoka village, east of Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands; no arrests or injuries were reported.

At the same time on the same day, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 18:00 on the same day, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. The shooting continued until 19:20 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; no arrests were reported.

At approximately 07:20 on Sunday, 18 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed west of al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. They also fired a number of artillery shells in the vicinity of the boats. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 07:30 on Tuesday, 20 August 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:40, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence in eastern al-Shokah village, east of Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands; no casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire, fired flare bombs and chased Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives; neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 08 August 2019:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Hadi Sabah Nazal (21) and Mohammed Sadeq Hanaishah (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Qusai Abed ‘Elian (21) and Husam Samih ‘Elian (19).

At approximately 04:20, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Tha’er Samir Nakhlah (28). A number of Palestinian young men threw stones at the Israeli forces during their withdrawal from the camp. The soldiers stepped out of their vehicles and randomly fired flare bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of young men sustained tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 04:50, large Israeli forces moved into Kafer Ne’mah village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Omer ‘Essa Eshtiah (22) and ‘Arib Baker Nasser (26) and then arrested them.

At approximately 15:00, Israeli forces arrested Mohammed Mahmoud D’ais (30), from Yatta, south of Hebron after detaining him at a military checkpoint established at the city’s northern entrance. He was taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saleh Wa’el al-Fakhuri (13) after blowing up the house main gate and then arrested him. Mohammed Abu al-Humus, Member of al-‘Issawiyia Follow-up Committee, said that Israeli forces raided and searched a house belonging to al-Fakhuri family and then arrested the child while his parents were out of the house, taking him via special forces’ vehicle to “Salah Eden” police center for investigation.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli forces arrested and heavily beat Mohammed Yasser Najeeb (11) while present in front of his house in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israeli forces carried out (8) incursions in Ethna, Beit Ummer, Beit Um al-Roush al-Tahta villages in Hebron; Tal village, southwest of Nablus; Birzeit, Badras and Rantis villages in Ramallah and al-Birah; Marj Ne’mah village, north of Jericho.. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 09 August 2019:

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ammar Mansour Thawabtah (29) and then arrested him.

Israeli forces carried out (8) incursions in Beit Ummer, Beit Kahel and Beit ‘Awa villages in Hebron; al-Ersal, al-Masayef and ‘Ein Mesbah neighborhoods in Ramallah; al-Mazra’ah al-Sharqiyah and Deir Jarir villages, northeast of the city. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 10 August 2019:

At approximately 13:30, Israeli forces backed by a van moved into Beit Kahel village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 3 houses belonging to Qasem ‘Aref Khalil ‘Asafrah (30), ‘Akramah Saleh Khalil ‘Asafrah (28) and Na’im Saleh Khalil ‘Asafrah (24) and then arrested them in addition to Enas Nabil ‘Asafrah (26), Qasem’s wife. The soldiers also confiscated the Qasem’s vehicle.

Israeli forces carried out (4) incursions in Surif, Beit Awla, Shuyoukh al-‘Arab villages and al-‘Arroub refugee camp in Hebron.

Sunday, 11 August 2019

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in al-Sheikh neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Tareq Mahmoud Qawasmah (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces stormed al-Aqsa Mosque yards in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City to secure settlers’ raids into al-Aqsa in commemoration of “Tisha B’Av”, destruction of both Solomon’s temples, after hundreds of thousands of Palestinian worshippers finished al-Adha Prayer. As a result, 65 civilians sustained injuries and bruises and 8 others were arrested.

According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ accounts, hundreds of the worshipers and clerics gathered in the yard of Bab al-Magharbah Gate to thwart the Israeli forces’ and settlers’ raid. However, the Israeli forces immediately attacked and forcibly dispersed the worshippers by firing sound bombs and rubber bullets at them in addition to beating them up with batons. The Israeli soldiers were then deployed all over al-Aqsa yards and forced all young men to leave after chasing and beating them in addition to denying them entry. Moreover, the Israeli forces surrounded dozens of worshippers inside al-Qibli Mosque for hours and closed the area between al-Magharbah and al-Silsilah Gates.

Firas al-Dibs, the Media and Public Relations officer in the Islamic Endowments Department, said that 1336 settlers raided al-Aqsa Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha, breaking the “Status Quo” agreement which prohibits raids during the Islamic holidays. He emphasized that this is the first time al-Aqsa mosque is raided during al-Eid since its occupation. Al-Dibs added that the Israeli authorities even allotted a path only for settlers between al-Magharabah and al-Silsilah Gates.

Meanwhile, according to the al-Aqsa Mosque clinics, around 65 injuries were reported in the Mosque. Among those wounded, a woman sustained jaw fractures, an elderly sustained pelvis fractures, and 2 other elderlies sustained fractures to the foot and head injury in addition to burns from the sound bomb shrapnel. Moreover, Engineer ‘Adnan al-Husseini, Former Minister of Jerusalem’s Affairs, and Sheikh ‘Abdel ‘Azim Salhab, Chairman of the Endowments Council, were both among those wounded. On the other hand, the PRCS declared that they evacuated 15 injuries to al-Maqased Hospital, 1 injury to Ein Karem Hospital in Israel while all other injuries were treated on the spot.

Lawyer Razan al-Ja’bah said that 8 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were arrested inside al-Aqsa Mosque and were identified as ‘Abdel Rahman Mohammed Sonoqrot (16); Mohammed ‘Ali Ma’touq (16); ‘Ashour ‘Emad Ma’touq; Mo’ab Abu Khader, Suhaib al-‘Aqabah; Mohammed Joudah; Fadi Farid and Ramzi ‘Abeisan. Al-Jo’bah clarified that all the arrestees sustained various wounds and bruises while the Israeli forces only released 3 of them for treatment on conditional attendance the next day for investigation.

Israeli forces carried out (5) incursions in Sa’ir Beit Kahel villages in Hebron; Tal, ‘Asirah al-Qibliya and ‘Ourif villages, south of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 12 August 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahel village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Na’im Saleh Khalil ‘Asafrah (24) and Qasem ‘Aref Khalil ‘Asafrah (30), who are accused by Israeli authorities of killing a settler near ” Efrat” settlement, south of Bethlehem. The Israeli forces took photos and measurements of both houses and didn’t inform the family of any demolition decisions.

At approximately 03:20, Israeli forces moved into Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Mo’ammer Rasem Habuis (22) and his brother Saif (20) and Zakaria Nasser ‘Atta (22).

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces moved into Abu Ryalah neighborhood in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jarrah Mohammed ‘Ali Nasser (53), who suffer from hemiplegia since birth, and then arrested him and his son ‘Essam (22).

Israeli forces carried out (2) incursions in in Hebron and al-Samou’a village, south of the city. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 13 August 2019:

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in Wadi al-Horiyah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mesbah Majed Mesbah al-Rajbi (38) and then arrested him.

Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in Halhoul, Nuba and Taffuh villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 14 August 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a number of houses from which they arrested Yazan Zohair al-Rajbi (19) and Lo’ai Sami al-Rajbi (24) taking them to an investigation center. The Israeli forces claimed that they attacked a settler in the village.

At approximately 14:00, Israeli forces established a temporary military checkpoint at Nablus _ Ramallah Road, south of Nablus. The soldiers arrested Mahmoud al-Madani (40), from ‘Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched ‘Obeid neighborhood and several houses in the village in addition to heavily and randomly firing sound bombs in the neighborhood. The arrestees were identified as Adham Ahmed Sebtah (24), Adam Kayed Mahmoud (19) and Mahmoud ‘Awni ‘Atiyah (20).

Thursday,15 August 2019:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahel village, north of Hebron and stationed near a house belonging to Qasem ‘Aref ‘Asafrah (30). A number of outraged young men gathered and threw stones at the soldiers, who responded with sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a number of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. The soldiers stayed in the village until 04:00.

At approximately 04:15, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Abdul Rahim Dawoud (24) and Mohammed ‘Afif Turki Abu Shraim (24) and then arrested them.

Saturday, 17 August 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit ‘Awa village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Mohammed Suweiti and then arrested his sons Islam (21) and ‘Ali (20).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit al-Roush village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Zaid Mohammed Fayez Harebat (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Majd Nezar Mohaisen (18) and Yusuf Farid ‘Obaid (21), taking them to an investigation center in the city.

Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in Beit Ummer, Surif and Sa’ir villages in Hebron. No arrest were reported.

Sunday, 18 August 2019

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Abu Suneinah neighborhood in the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalil Mohammed Abu Turki (34) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Yusuf al-Faqih (30) and then arrested him.

In evening hours, Israeli forces established a temporary military checkpoint at Ni’lin village entrance, west of Ramallah and then arrested Kamal ‘Atallah al-Ajrab (29), from Qebia village.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Jaftalak village, north of Jericho. They raided and searched a house belonging to Eyad Mahmoud Kayed ‘Omran (22) and then arrested him.

In the evening hours, Israeli police banned The Jerusalem Soccer League in Burj Alluqluq Social Center Society playground in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City after breaking the head office and confiscating the event banners claiming that it is funded by the Palestinian Authority (PA). Montaser Edkedak, the Executive Director of the association said that Israeli police and Intelligence Service officers raided the association’s head office and fixed an order written in Jewish and Arabic languages on the playground gate signed by Gilad Ardan, the Minister of Public Security, to ban the event. According to the decision, the event was banned because it is sponsored and funded by the PA and without obtaining a written permit for the it. Edkedak refuted the Israeli claims considering the ban reason was a lame excuse and ensured that the league is personally funded by a businessman from the city. Edkedak also affirmed that the center administration intends to head to Israeli courts to stop these measures. It should be noted that Israeli authorities ban any PA sovereignty in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in Dura, Beit Kahel villages and al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Hebron; Deir Abu Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah; and Yasouf village, east of Salfit.

Monday, 19 August 2019:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Dura city, southwest of Hebron, and stationed in al-Shorfa neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jihad Youssef Faqusa (39) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Osarin village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Sa’ad ‘Ahed Mohammed ‘Adeli (21) and Nassar Sohail Afif Adeeli (18).

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Wad neighborhood in East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Majd Majed al-Rashq (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Sa’ir village, east of Hebron, and stationed in Khelat al-‘Eidah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Mohsen Tayseer Abdul Mohsen Shalaldah (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Mohammed Najeh ‘Ayad (22), Mohammed Ra’ed Hamed (26), Jamil Mahmoud Hamed (26), Mousa Mohammed Mousa Hamed (26) and Fakhry Abdul Ra’ouf Hamed (27).

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forced moved into Beit Rema village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Hamam Monir al-Remawi (29), and Ya’qoub Thalji al-Remawi (30), and then arrested them. It should be noted that the mentioned civilians were former prisoners; Hamam served (3) years in prison, while Ya’qoub served (10) years in prison.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ta’mor village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Hasan Abu Mohaimed (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:20, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Malik village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Loqman Sayel Hamayel (31) and then arrested him.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ramallah, and stationed in al-Jenan and Ain Mesbah neighborhoods. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Bara’a Alqadi (27), from al-Jenan neighborhood, and Awad Mohammed Abu Ain (25), from ‘Ain Musbah neighborhood.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jifna village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Hisham Farraj (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:00, Israeli forces moved into Sinjil village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Husein Sami Husein Shabana (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:30, Israeli forces moved into Mughair village, east of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Issam Ahmed Abu Alia (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiya village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested (3) civilians namely: Shadi Ismail Ladadwa (22), Mahmoud Hasan ‘Ouda Ladadwa (21) and Mohammed ‘Essa al-Ali (19).

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces arrested ‘Amer Younis al-Salfiti (34), al-Aqsa Mosque caretaker, during his night shift in East Jerusalem’s Old City. The Israeli forces claimed that he was recording their storm into al-Rahmah prayer hall, east of al-Aqsa Mosque, and emptying out the contents and shoe cabinets.

At approximately 11:15, Israeli forces moved into Nablus from the southeastern and northeastern entrances and stationed in the eastern side of the city to secure the entry of dozens of buses carrying settlers to “Joseph’s Tomb”. The settlers performed their religious rituals and Talmudic prayers until the next day morning. Meanwhile, tens of Palestinian civilians gathered, set tires on fire, put barricades on the streets and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli vehicles in the city. The Israeli forces stepped out of their vehicles and fired teargas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a number of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation, and then received treatment on the spot.

Israeli forces carried out (7) incursions in Yatta, Tarqumiya, al-Thaheriyah, in Hebron; ‘Alar and Qifin villages, north of Tulkarm; and ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliya. No arrests were reported

Tuesday, 20 August 2019:

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Abu Tayeh Neighborhood in Silwan, south of East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Baha’ Mohammed Abu Tayeh (22), and Abdul Rahman Fawzi Abu Tayeh (26), taking them to an investigation center.

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ma’moun Bdair and then arrested his sons Omar (18) and Farouq (24).

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Hassan Sa’id Hasis (27); and Hasan Hamed al-Khatib (22) and then arrested them.

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Khalid Abu Sbaih (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Bait Kahel village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested (4) civilians. The arrestees were identified as: Ahmed ‘Essa Kan’an (22), Mo’men Sa’id Zohour (23), Mahmoud Kamel Atawnah (25) and Mohammed ‘Aref ‘Asafrah (21).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ahmed Nasser Mafarja (29) and Amir Mahmoud ‘Arifa (21), taking them to an investigation center.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Bait Ta’mor village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed ‘Alan al-Wahsh (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Samou’ village, south of Hebron, and stationed in Bayar Qanan area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Daghamin (44) and then arrested him.

Israeli forces carried out (5) incursions in Thanaba village, east of Tulkarm; Bait Ummer and Bait Owla, Emrish and al-Majd villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 21 August 2019:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahel village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Sa’ef Zohour (27) and the arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into “Ras Khamis” neighborhood in Shu’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohanned Hamzah Matriyah (21) and then arrested him.

Israeli forces carried out (2) incursions in Hebron and Surif villages, northwest of the city. No arrests were reported.

III. Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 13 August 2019, the Israeli Municipality staff moved into al-Walajah and Nahaleen villages, west of Bethlehem, and distributed notices for 3 houses to stop construction works. The activist Ibrahim ‘Awadallah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli Municipality staff accompanied with Israeli soldiers moved into ‘Ain Jouwizah area in northern al-Walajah village, and handed Halimah Isma’il al-A’raj a notice to stop construction works in her 70-sqaure-meter house under the pretext of non-licensing. Moreover, Ahmed Hassan Fanoun and Mohamed Yousef Najajrah were notified to stop construction works in their houses located in Subiaha and Um al-Hadeed areas, east of Nahaleen village, under the pretext of non-licensing.

Subhi Ziydan, Mayor of Nahaleen village, said that Hassan’s house was built on an area of 120 square meters while Najajrah’s house was built on an area of 70 square meters, noting that a week ago construction works were banned in a house belonging to Shakarnah family in addition to seizing other construction tools under the pretext of non-licensing. Ziydan also clarified that Israeli forces handed Khaled Abu Khyarah a notice a week ago to interrogate him about his house, which was previously demolished under the pretext of non-licensing.

It should be noted that al-Walajah village, especially ‘Ain al-Jowizah area, has been exposed to a frantic Israeli campaign, which included house demolitions and stopping construction works in others.

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 19 August 2019, Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles and Israeli municipality officers moved into Kherbit Dir Razzah, east of Dura, southwest of Hebron. The Israeli municipality officers dismantled a 200-sqaure-meter barrack built of tin-plates and confiscated it under the pretext of non-licensing. The barrack belongs to Basel Rashid Id’ais and Mohamed Rashid Id’ais. The municipality officers also confiscated an oxygen welding machine and other tools in addition to hanging a notice to stop construction works. It should be noted that the barrack was built in April 2014 with an estimated cost of NIS 40,000.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 21 August 2019, Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles and Israeli municipality officers moved into Kherbit ‘Aynoun in northern Jordan Valley. They bulldozed a water well belonging to ‘Adnan Mukhaiber Sawaftah that fed 900 dunums and 5 residential communities, home to at least 480 persons.

Around the same time, the Israeli authorities distributed notices to demolish dozens of facilities in the vicinity of Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Eyewitnesses said that Israeli forces accompanied with the Israeli Municipality staff moved into al-Matar Street adjacent to Qalandia camp, where they distributed notices to demolish and evacuate around 20 facilities; most of them commercial. The Israeli authorities claimed that these facilities are illegal. The eyewitnesses also pointed out that the Israeli incursion continued for hours, causing a traffic jam. It should be noted that the facilities’ owners received notices a year ago to refer to the Israeli Courts, which demanded them to correct their legal standing or demolish their facilities.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli construction vehicles demolished 2 residential houses belonging to al-Rajbi family in al-‘Aqabah neighborhood in Beit Haninah village, north of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Ibrahim al-Rajbi said that Israeli police officers accompanied with Israeli special forces and border guard officers moved into al-‘Aqabah neighborhood and surrounded his property in addition to his mother’s. The Israeli forces also closed all streets leading to al-Rajbi house, forced them out and proceeded to empty the houses before the demolishing started. Al-Rajbi clarified that the 85-sqaure-meter house was a 3 bedroom house with other facilities, where 12 persons including 3 children lived. He added that the house was built 15 years ago and the family attempted to license it over the past years, noting that the last court hearing was held 3 months ago, but the family was shocked with the raid and the demolishing especially without a prior warning. Al-Rajbi family clarified that the municipality staff stopped the demolition for over 2 hours after partially demolishing it upon a court decision. The municipality ordered the family to pay NIS 50,000 to freeze the demolition for only 10 days under the condition of not living in it or they would be compelled to carry on with the demolition. The family chose the latter as the building was compromised.

Israeli Settler Violence

On Friday, 09 August 2019, a group of Israeli settlers moved into al—Manshiyia and Nahaleen villages in Bethlehem, where they attacked Palestinian civilians and their property in “revenge” for the killing of an Israeli soldier near “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

In al-Manshiyia village, south of Bethlehem, dozens of Israeli settlers, from “Afrat” settlement moved into the village streets and attacked a house belonging to Ahmed Yousef Abu Dayah with stones, causing damage to the windows. They also broke the windows of 2 vehicles parked in front of Abu Dayah’s house. Few hours later, Israeli police officers and soldiers arrived at the area and obtained the residents’ affidavits about their houses being raided by settlers. Furthermore, other Israeli settlers moved into Nahaleen village, west of Ramallah, where they attacked and threw stones at a house belonging to Dr. Foad Mohamed Najajrah in Tour al-Za’faran area, causing damage to it while the Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinians’ vehicles. Nahaleen village’s residents confirmed that Israeli settlers, from “Beitar Illit” settlement attacked the residents without the intervention of the Israeli forces, who combed the area after finding an Israeli settlers stabbed near ‘Asyoun square. Furthermore, Israeli forces continued their attacks against the residents of Beit Fujjar village, where the Israeli forces raided a house belonging to the late former prisoner Naser Taqatqah, whose corpse is still under the Israeli custody.

At approximately 10:00 on Friday, 09 August 2019, around 7 Israeli settlers, from “Halmish“ settlement, northwest of Ramallah, attacked Palestinian young men from the “Hike and Explore your Homeland” volunteer group in Jebiyia village, northwest of Ramallah. The settlers beat the Palestinian young men, denied them entry to the village and ordered them to go back.

At approximately 18:00 on Friday, a number of Israeli settlers, from Beit Hajay” settlement, threw stones at Palestinians’ vehicles on the Bypass Road (60). As a result, Nazieh Mohamed ‘Abed’s car glass was broken and he sustained minor wounds. He was then taken to the Governmental Hospital in Hebron to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 13 August 2019, a group of Israeli settlers sneaked into the eastern area of Yatmah village in Bir Somar area, where they punctured the tires of 6 vehicles and wrote slogans on them slogans against Arabs and on the houses walls. The affected civilians were identified as Fawzi Nouri Ameen Snubar, Sami Snubar and Haroun Tal’at Sunbar.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

The Gaza Strip

As the Israeli closure of the Gaza Strip enters its 14th consecutive year this July, severe restrictions on the freedom of movement of persons and goods enhance the de facto separation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Moreover, Israeli naval forces imposed a blockade, chased fishermen, opened fire at them, and confiscated their fishing equipment. During the reporting period, 6 shooting incidents and chasing fishermen and their boats were documented.

Note: No updates occurred on the state of the crossing during the reporting

The West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. Israeli forces established 46 temporary checkpoints, from which they arrested 2 civilians.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Hebron:

On Thursday, 08 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhoul village, and at the entrances to al-Dahiriyia and Ethna villages.

On Friday, 09 August 2019, similar 6 checkpoints were established at the entrances to Ethna village, al-Fawar and al-‘Aroub refugee camps, Beit ‘Aynoun village, and on Wadi Sa’ir and al-Shayyoukh roads.

On Saturday, 10 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummer, Sa’ir and Bani Na’iem villages.

On Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Ethna and Beit Kahel villages.

On Wednesday, 14 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Friday, 16 August 2019, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to ‘Oyoun Abu Saif Road and Taramah village.

On Saturday, 17 August 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Ummer, Tarqumiyia, al-Shayyoukh and Dir ‘Asal villages.

On Sunday, 18 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit ‘Awaa and Imrish villages and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Wednesday, 21 August 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Dahiriyia and Wad al-Shajinah villages.

Jericho and Ramallah:

On Thursday, 08 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Senjil village, north of Ramallah.

On the same day, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the northern entrance to Jericho.

On Friday, 09 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Tayiba village, east of Ramallah; at the intersection of al-Nabi Saleh village; and at the entrance to al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of the city.

On Saturday, 10 August 2019, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the intersection of al-Nabi Saleh village and at the entrance to ‘Ain Sinah village, north of the city0

On Monday, 12 August 2019, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-Moghair village, northeast of Ramallah; and at ‘Atarah village bridge, north of the city.

On Wednesday, 14 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Qalayit al-Taiba village, east of Ramallah; at the entrance to Sinjel village; and at the intersection of ‘Ain Sina village, north of the city.

On Sunday, 18 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah, where they arrested a civilian, from Qibiyia village.

On Thursday, 15 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Sinjel village, north of Ramallah.

On Sunday, 18 August 2019, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Senjil and ‘Ain Sinah villages, north of the city.

On Monday, 19 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Ain Sinah and ‘Ain Yabroud villages and under ‘Atarah village bridge, north of the city.

On Tuesday, 20 August 2019, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to Senjil, ‘Ain Yabroud, ‘Ain Sinah, and Ras Karkar villages.

On Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh, Dir Nizam and Beit ‘Ur al-Tahta villages.

Nablus:

At approximately 08:30 on Thursday, 08 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Nablus-Jenin road, north of Nablus.

At approximately 20:20, a similar checkpoint was established at the northwestern entrance to Surrah village, west of the city.

At approximately 20:58, Israeli forces stationed at Beit Foreek checkpoint, east of Nablus, closed the checkpoint and denied Palestinians ‘access until midnight.

At approximately 22:30, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Nablus- Northern ‘Asirah Road, north of the city.

At approximately 20:20 on Wednesday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Madamah village, south of Nablus.

At approximately 20:30 on Sunday, 18 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on al-Azraq road, which connects Madamah village with ‘Oreef village, southeast of Nablus. They stopped Palestinian civilians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 08:20 on Monday, 19 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on Tulkarm-Nablus Road, west of the city.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 19:40 on Saturday, 17 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint under Jabarah village’s bridge, south of Tulkarm.

Qalqiliyia:

On Friday, 16 August 2019, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints between ‘Azoun and Jayyous villages; and at the entrances to the villages of Kafur Laqouf and Jeet, northeast of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 19:30 on Saturday, 17 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village.

At approximately 19:40, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to ‘Azbit al-Tabeeb village.

At approximately 23:45, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village and closed the Iron Gate established at the entrance. The gate was later opened.

At approximately 20:00 on Sunday, 18 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of the city.

At approximately 23:45, Israeli forces established a checkpoint between Jayyous and al-Nabi Iyyas village, northeast of the village. They also closed the Iron Gate established in the area and re-opened it later.

Salfit:

At approximately 21:10 on Friday, 16 August 2019, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Hares village, north of Salfit.

