Al-Ahed Publishes Photo of Self-Sacrifice Martyr Assad Berro with Hezbollah Secretary General on Op’s Anniversary

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Self-sacrifice Martyr Sheikh Assad Berro was born on the 26th of February 1965. He grew up in the Ouzai region with his parents in a surrounding of simplicity and honesty. He enjoyed good-manners.

The martyr finished his academic studies in the Charity school in Burj al-Barajneh and graduated. He chose political sciences as major at University. In 1984, he started pursuing his religious studies, and soon he joined the resistance to fight the “Israeli” enemy.

At a young age, martyr Berro was concerned of applying good manners, and being good to others. He always commemorated Ashura and Imam Hussein’s calamity, and recited the Quran and supplications.

Martyr Berro was kind-hearted, known for his ethics and high spirits. He also did good deeds for the sake of God the Almighty; he was kind to the poor, young and old.

He was pretty much fond of great spiritual leaders like late Imam Khomeini, and put a lot of effort to learn religion through attending lectures and seminars.

Martyr Assad also worked in a glass store to make a living and to disguise his work as a resistance fighter in presence of the usurper “Israeli” enemy. He took part in several resistance operations. Then, he took permission to execute his own operation, which was postponed three times due to circumstances.

On Tuesday, the 9th of August 1989, a huge “Israeli” convoy approached to the Marjeyoun region. Martyr Assad was waiting for it. He raided the convoy with his small pick-up full of explosives, and the convoy was shredded into pieces.

Video

Will:

In the name of Allah the most Gracious, most Merciful,

“Among the Believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah: of them some have completed their vow (to the extreme), and some (still) are waiting: but they have never changed (their determination) in the least.” {The Clans (Al-Ahzaab): 23}

My dear brothers and sisters:

… The ninth out of the ten who have been true to their covenant to Allah departs for the sake of Allah. After Mohammad Hassouna… Assi and Mahmoud departed, and then the Mufti followed by Ahmed, then Jawad, Jaafar, and Hasan, and now it is the turn of the ninth to depart, for Allah has accepted me, so praise be to Him for this grace…

I grieve because I am not with you…

As I’m preparing for my coming operation, and you know that my character is similar to those eight, I don’t linger and I don’t cower, but the conditions have been harsh on me, so I ask everyone to accept my excuse…

I love every one of you…

… I entrust you to stay away from following your desires and having interest in worldly pleasures. If you have the desire to meet Allah, you have to free yourself from such attachments and from your ego, set yourself free in Allah’s wide world, and struggle for His sake on the path of the Leader who followed the path of the Supreme Leader, the great Imam Khomeini, who drew for us the path of jihad and taught us to move confidently, because he said: “Move confidently and be certain that you are under the protection of the source of power who is Allah the Exalted“… so move freely to work for the sake of Allah based on that “So lose not heart, nor fall into despair: For ye must gain mastery if ye are true in Faith” {The Family of Imraan (Aal Imraan): 139}.

Purify yourselves from all the devilish illusions that are fabricated by Satan and his soldiers…

I ask everyone for forgiveness…

Peace be upon you, Allah’s mercy and blessings.

Your poor brother

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Martyrdom, Nasrallah |