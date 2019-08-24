Militant group once supported by US is rumored to be dissolving itself after Hama losses

Posted on August 24, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Source

By News Desk

 –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The militant group, Jaysh Al-Izza, is allegedly dissolving itself after suffering a series of losses at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northern Hama and southern Idlib.

According to reports, the once U.S.-backed group is dissolving itself because they lost a great deal of fighters and most of their weapons as a result of the recent Hama battle.

h Al-Izza was primarily headquartered in the northern Hama towns of Kafr Zita and Al-Latamnah before the Syrian Arab Army announced the capture of these areas on Friday.

If these reports prove true, this would be a major loss for the militant forces, as Jaysh Al-Izza was once one of the most powerful groups in the northwestern region of Syria.

Previously, Jaysh Al-Izza was one of the few militant groups that was armed with the U.S.-made anti-tank TOW missiles; however, Washington later withdrew their support for these militants.

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, SAA, Syria, Takfiris, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: