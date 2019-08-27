“If War Erupts with Hezbollah in Northern Front, Resistance in Gaza to Engage in Confrontation”

Hamas fighters Gaza

Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza (archive)

A source within the Palestinian Resistance warned that the resistance in Gaza will engage in confrontation if a war erupts between Hezbollah and the Zionist entity.

Palsawa news agency reported that the source told Doha-based Al-Jazeera TV channel that the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza to engage in confrontation in case war erupts between Hezbollah and the Zionist entity.

Tensions between Lebanon and the Zionist entity were high this week after Israeli drones staged attacks against targets in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), causing damage to Hezbollah Media Relations office.

Hezbollah Secretary General described the Israeli aggression as very, very dangerous, vowing that the Lebanese resistance will retaliate.

President Michel Aoun denounced the aggression, stressing that Lebanon has the right to defend itself.

